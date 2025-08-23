Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley And Metallica With His Biggest Album

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 22:32
U
U$0.01482-2.62%
BOB
BOB$0.000006779-0.58%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3127+14.60%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.11008+2.09%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01736-2.58%

Drake’s Take Care has now spent 650 weeks on the Billboard 200, joining just 12 other albums in history to reach that mark. GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 04: Canadian rapper Drake performs live on stage at the Carling O2 Academy on January 4, 2011 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by John Gunion/Redferns)

Redferns

Drake has accumulated so many hit songs throughout his career that at times it’s easy to forget he is also one of the most successful albums artists of all time in the hip-hop space. Thanks to continued plays on streaming platforms, many of Drake’s full-lengths regularly appear across a variety of Billboard charts, and some have lived on important rankings for years.

One title stands out as Drake’s most successful in terms of longevity, and as it advances again on the Billboard 200, the decade-plus-old set joins a very exclusive club and becomes one of the longest-charting albums of all time in America.

Drake’s Take Care Reaches 650 Weeks on the Billboard 200

Drake’s Take Care is living inside the top 40 on the Billboard 200 many years after he stopped promoting the 2011 set. As of this frame, the Canadian hip-hop musician’s sophomore full-length has lived on the ranking of the most consumed albums in the U.S. for 650 weeks.

Drake Joins Pink Floyd, Bob Marley and Metallica

Take Care is just the thirteenth release in U.S. history to make it to 650 weeks on the Billboard 200. Drake’s blockbuster project is now included in a club that features the following titles, which have previously made it to that mark:

  • Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (990 weeks)
  • Bob Marley and the Wailers – Legend (900 weeks)
  • Journey – Greatest Hits (870 weeks)
  • Metallica – Metallica (802 weeks)
  • Creedence Clearwater Revival – Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits (759 weeks)
  • Eminem – Curtain Call: The Hits (749 weeks)
  • Bruno Mars – Doo-Wops & Hooligans (741 weeks)
  • Guns N’ Roses – Greatest Hits (737 weeks)
  • Nirvana – Nevermind (735 weeks)
  • Michael Jackson – Thriller (691 weeks)
  • Kendrick Lamar – Good Kid, M.A.A.D City (668 weeks)
  • Queen – Greatest Hits (660 weeks)

Take Care Remains a Top 40 Performer

At the moment, Take Care lifts one space to No. 34 on the Billboard 200. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the bestseller and top streamer shifted 18,500 equivalent units. 1,400 of those were pure purchases, while plays on streaming sites of its many popular tunes made up almost all of the additional copies.

Drake’s Decade-Old Album Lives Inside the Top 10

Take Care lives on four Billboard charts this frame, and it climbs on all of them. Drake occupies a spot inside the top 10 on both the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums rankings, as Take Care ascends to Nos. 8 and 10, respectively.

It’s also present once again on the Top Streaming Albums roster, coming in at No. 32. The set has spent almost 500 weeks on the list of the most consumed R&B, rap and hip-hop projects, while it’s only up to 65 stays on the Top Streaming Albums chart.

Eight Drake Albums Appear on the Billboard 200

Drake claims eight charting wins on the Billboard 200 this week. Amazingly, Take Care, the second-oldest of the bunch, is the second-highest rising. It sits just a few spaces behind Some Sexy Songs 4 U, his collaborative project with PartyNextDoor, which arrived earlier this year. Also joining those two titles are Views, Certified Lover Boy, For All the Dogs, Scorpion, Thank Me Later, and More Life.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/23/drake-joins-pink-floyd-bob-marley-and-metallica-with-his-biggest-album/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

PANews reported on August 23rd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $403 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $236 million in long positions and $166 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $45.0742 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $197 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,841.68-1.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,749.74-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 23:30
Share
Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Morpho price continued its strong rally this week, hitting its highest level since February amid robust demand for its lending solutions.  Morpho (MORPHO) token jumped to a high of $2.8567, up by over 245% from its lowest level in March.…
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.7872+0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01415-1.80%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/23 23:45
Share
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1345+6.07%
DOGS
DOGS$0.000163+18.54%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003608+39.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the entire network contract liquidation of 403 million US dollars, both long and short

Morpho price set for a 60% jump as top metrics hit record highs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

A suspected WLFI Wallet team member denied the news related to the proposal that Aave would acquire 7% of the total WLFI tokens.

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program