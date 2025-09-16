Drake Maye Delivered In First Win Of Mike Vrabel’s Patriots Tenure

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 06:56
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12687-3.88%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9883-4.44%
GET
GET$0.00833-0.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017411-1.98%
ROCK
ROCK$0.02057-1.95%
WINK
WIN$0.00004967-3.19%

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 19-of-23 passes for 230 yards and accounted for three touchdowns against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A week removed from attempting 46 passes at home, Drake Maye attempted just 23 passes on the road.

The New England Patriots quarterback made them count. He did so at Hard Rock Stadium, where his side had not won since 2019. That streak snapped on Sunday afternoon.

A fast start was needed against the Miami Dolphins as well as the September heat. Through a pair of drives that spanned 68 and 70 yards worth of offense, as well as a fourth-and-3 conversion, Maye threw a pair of pinpoint touchdowns to wide receivers Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte.

By halftime, the team captain had only seen a pair of throws fall incomplete. But it was only a 15-14 lead by then. It became a 33-27 final.

“We were preaching all week start fast,” Maye told reporters during his postgame press conference in Miami Gardens. “We did that, and we knew they could respond, and they responded well. We’ve got to come out of the half better. We had a three-and-out. Got to keep the drives going in the first half, get a first down, and once we do that, we’re pretty tough to stop. That’s our mindset. Like I said, just enjoy this win and get back after next week.”

Maye finished 19-of-23 passing for 230 yards with three total touchdowns and no turnovers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old starter had a stretch of nine consecutive completions. Next Gen Stats charted him for a completion percentage over expected of +13.5% and an average time to throw of 2.57 seconds.

Mike Vrabel’s main takeaway?

“That it was hugely efficient,” the Patriots head coach said during his Monday press conference after getting the first win of his tenure. “The ball went where it was supposed to go. He was decisive.”

The AFC East opener featured five lead changes. It featured back-to-back touchdowns by punt returner Malik Washington and kick returner Antonio Gibson. It featured back-to-back missed extra points by rookie kicker Andres Borregales, too, before field goals from 22 and 53 yards out sailed through.

Four false starts, three holds and an illegal shift were also called against New England’s offense. Miami’s offense, meanwhile, averaged 9.7 yards per play in the first half. It was all overcome.

“Just stayed cool and calm,” Maye said. “I was feeling good. Feeling good in warmups. Kind of down here in this humidity is what I grew up throwing in North Carolina. The ball feels good, spinning it well. From there, trying to get the guys quick completions, trying to let the guys up front get used to the flow of the game.”

With pressure closing in late in the third quarter, Maye delivered a drop in the bucket over the shoulders of Rhamondre Stevenson. The veteran running back finished with a team-high 88 receiving yards, including a career-long catch of 55 that gave way to a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

As for Maye, he finished with a 137.3 passer rating, a career best of his own.

“I thought he did a great job of transferring up into the pocket, setting his depth, and then transferring up, being really good with the football, being able to pull through with two hands in the pocket when they have edge rushers and we’re on the road,” Vrabel said of Maye. “That’s where it’s going to be really critical, is to be able to set the depth of the pocket, get back, keep your eyes downfield, transfer up into the pocket and deliver the football, and he did that on multiple occasions.”

With both his eyes and his legs, Maye moved the chains on second-and-1, third-and-1 and third-and-6 scrambles against the Dolphins. The former No. 3 overall pick also rushed into the end zone for his first ground touchdown since December.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliverthomas/2025/09/15/drake-maye-hugely-efficient-in-mike-vrabels-first-win-as-patriots-coach/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-8.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002559-2.36%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:20
Share
Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

PANews reported on September 16th that crypto asset management company Bitwise is seeking to launch an ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. If the product is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase will be designated as the custodian. In its S-1 filing on Monday, Bitwise stated: "The trust provides investors with access to the Avalanche market through a traditional brokerage account, avoiding the barriers to entry or risks associated with directly purchasing and holding Avalanche." The fund will use the CME CF Avalanche-USD Reference Rate to determine its net asset value (NAV). The fund will hold AVAX tokens and will not use derivatives.
Union
U$0.021582+40.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005295-4.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-8.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 07:10
Share
Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Dogecoin and PEPE didn’t just chart numbers; they changed the room. They turned late-night screens into real wins and near-misses, the kind of stories that keep people searching for the best crypto to buy now. Two icons that taught everyday traders the upside can be real. Is there a way to feel that spark again, […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.627-3.02%
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06313-0.42%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress