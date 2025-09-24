The post Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data shows that the number of Bitcoin millionaires is climbing at a pace not seen since the last bull cycle, signaling what analysts are calling a ‘watershed year for institutional adoption.’ This is based on a Henley & Partners study on Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics. According to Dune Analytics, the number of wallets holding at least 1 $BTC has also jumped from around 646K in 2021 to more than 830K today, a 28% increase. Even more interesting, wallets with 100+ $BTC have expanded by 18%, highlighting not just broader retail accumulation but also renewed whale and institutional participation. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to see consistent inflows, while European and Asian institutional players are also broadening their exposure. The implication is pretty clear –  Bitcoin is becoming a core digital asset in diversified portfolios. For many, this shift marks the beginning of a long-term realignment of capital flows into crypto markets. With momentum building up how can you actually profit beyond just holding Bitcoin? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps into the spotlight. The presale has already drawn nearly $18M, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy in today’s crypto landscape. You can read more about the project in our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide. Institutional Adoption & Crypto Millionaires Promise a Bright Future for $BTC Based on Henley’s study, Bitcoin millionaire, centi-millionaire, and billionaire numbers have all swelled in the last year, between 40% to 29%. The total crypto market cap has also jumped by ~72% to $3.89T, showing the unmistakable mark of an emerging and highly-successful market. And institution adoption is a very large part of crypto’s ascent to a nearly $4 trillion industry and a cornerstone argument for Bitcoin’s mainstream breakthrough. In 2024 and 2025, that argument became reality. Spot Bitcoin ETFs… The post Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent data shows that the number of Bitcoin millionaires is climbing at a pace not seen since the last bull cycle, signaling what analysts are calling a ‘watershed year for institutional adoption.’ This is based on a Henley & Partners study on Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics. According to Dune Analytics, the number of wallets holding at least 1 $BTC has also jumped from around 646K in 2021 to more than 830K today, a 28% increase. Even more interesting, wallets with 100+ $BTC have expanded by 18%, highlighting not just broader retail accumulation but also renewed whale and institutional participation. US Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to see consistent inflows, while European and Asian institutional players are also broadening their exposure. The implication is pretty clear –  Bitcoin is becoming a core digital asset in diversified portfolios. For many, this shift marks the beginning of a long-term realignment of capital flows into crypto markets. With momentum building up how can you actually profit beyond just holding Bitcoin? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps into the spotlight. The presale has already drawn nearly $18M, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy in today’s crypto landscape. You can read more about the project in our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide. Institutional Adoption & Crypto Millionaires Promise a Bright Future for $BTC Based on Henley’s study, Bitcoin millionaire, centi-millionaire, and billionaire numbers have all swelled in the last year, between 40% to 29%. The total crypto market cap has also jumped by ~72% to $3.89T, showing the unmistakable mark of an emerging and highly-successful market. And institution adoption is a very large part of crypto’s ascent to a nearly $4 trillion industry and a cornerstone argument for Bitcoin’s mainstream breakthrough. In 2024 and 2025, that argument became reality. Spot Bitcoin ETFs…

Dramatic Surge in Bitcoin Millionaires Pushes Bitcoin Hyper to Nearly $18M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:41
Recent data shows that the number of Bitcoin millionaires is climbing at a pace not seen since the last bull cycle, signaling what analysts are calling a ‘watershed year for institutional adoption.’

This is based on a Henley & Partners study on Worldwide Crypto Wealth Statistics.

According to Dune Analytics, the number of wallets holding at least 1 $BTC has also jumped from around 646K in 2021 to more than 830K today, a 28% increase.

Even more interesting, wallets with 100+ $BTC have expanded by 18%, highlighting not just broader retail accumulation but also renewed whale and institutional participation.

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs also continue to see consistent inflows, while European and Asian institutional players are also broadening their exposure. The implication is pretty clear –  Bitcoin is becoming a core digital asset in diversified portfolios.

For many, this shift marks the beginning of a long-term realignment of capital flows into crypto markets.

With momentum building up how can you actually profit beyond just holding Bitcoin? That’s where Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) steps into the spotlight. The presale has already drawn nearly $18M, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy in today’s crypto landscape.

You can read more about the project in our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide.

Institutional Adoption & Crypto Millionaires Promise a Bright Future for $BTC

Based on Henley’s study, Bitcoin millionaire, centi-millionaire, and billionaire numbers have all swelled in the last year, between 40% to 29%.

The total crypto market cap has also jumped by ~72% to $3.89T, showing the unmistakable mark of an emerging and highly-successful market.

And institution adoption is a very large part of crypto’s ascent to a nearly $4 trillion industry and a cornerstone argument for Bitcoin’s mainstream breakthrough. In 2024 and 2025, that argument became reality.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have absorbed more than 726,000 $BTC since launch, with nearly 50,000 $BTC flowing in during the past week alone. In total, ETF issuers now custody around 1.35M $BTC, worth over $152B and representing 6.76% of its total supply.

With ETFs on track to account for over 5% of annual supply, institutional demand has shifted from background narrative to primary driver.

The availability of a regulated vehicle has opened the door for pension funds (like crypto-backed 401Ks in the US), hedge funds, and corporate buying, removing barriers that once slowed adoption.

The implications are profound: Bitcoin is no longer just a speculative trade but a recognized macro asset, directly competing with gold.

Within this institutional tailwind, projects aligned with Bitcoin’s trajectory, such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), are uniquely positioned to capture attention and capital.

Why Bitcoin Hyper  Is a Best Crypto to Invest In Now

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the self-acclaimed fastest Bitcoin Layer-2, aiming to bring dApps, smart contract compatibility, DAO functionality, and DeFi improvements to $BTC’s chain.

Why? Because Bitcoin isn’t up to standard. Not to modern standards, at least. With only 7 transactions per second and an average of 6, Bitcoin is one of the slowest chains there is. Solana, by comparison, has 864 real-time TPS.

As a result, not much development work is being done on Bitcoin.

But Bitcoin Hyper aims to change all that. Through the Solana Virtual Machine, $HYPER builds a Layer-2 chain that runs parallel to Bitcoin’s main chain.

Transactions that would take a few minutes or hours to complete would take a few seconds on $HYPER. And at significantly cheaper fees, of course.

Through a Canonical Bridge, you can transfer your $BTC to Hyper’s L2 and use it for ecosystem features like DAO voting, paying fees, and building dApps.

The timing for Bitcoin Hyper could not be better. With more Bitcoin millionaires and market confidence, investors are looking for ways to compound their exposure and amplify returns. $HYPER answers that demand.

The presale has raised $17.99M, and hype is quickly building up. Just yesterday, two whales bought $99.7K $HYPER in less than two hours ($87K + $12.7K).

The token is currently at $0.012965 but our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction estimates a potential $0.02595 by the year’s end. That’s a 2x on your funds if you join the presale now – here’s how to buy Bitcoin Hyper.

For those looking to ride the wave of Bitcoin’s resurgence, joining the Bitcoin Hyper presale now is an opportunity hard to ignore.

Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dramatic-surge-bitcoin-millionaires-pushes-bitcoin-hyper-to-nearly-18m/

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dramatic-surge-bitcoin-millionaires-pushes-bitcoin-hyper-to-nearly-18m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
