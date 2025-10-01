ExchangeDEX+
TLDR 21Shares has received a DTCC listing for its SUI and Polkadot ETFs, clearing the way for potential market entry. The DTCC listing does not confirm SEC approval but signals operational readiness for these crypto ETFs. The SUI ETF was listed under the ticker TSUI, while the Polkadot ETF was listed under TDOT. Despite the [...] The post DTCC Clears Path for 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs, SEC Awaits appeared first on CoinCentral.

DTCC Clears Path for 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs, SEC Awaits

By: Coincentral
2025/10/01 18:21
TLDR

  • 21Shares has received a DTCC listing for its SUI and Polkadot ETFs, clearing the way for potential market entry.
  • The DTCC listing does not confirm SEC approval but signals operational readiness for these crypto ETFs.
  • The SUI ETF was listed under the ticker TSUI, while the Polkadot ETF was listed under TDOT.
  • Despite the listing, both ETFs experienced modest price movements, with SUI gaining 3% and Polkadot 2%.
  • Analysts have given the approval chances for Polkadot ETFs a 90% likelihood and SUI ETFs a 60% likelihood.

21Shares has moved forward with its SUI and Polkadot ETFs, both of which have received listing on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation’s (DTCC) National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) list. This move positions the ETFs for potential listing and settlement, though they still await regulatory approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The DTCC’s recent updates mark an essential step, clearing the way for potential launches in the near future.

21Shares SUI ETF Receives DTCC Listing

The 21Shares SUI ETF, listed under the ticker TSUI, was recently added to the DTCC’s clearing list. This marks a significant milestone, as it clears the path for the ETF’s operational launch. However, it’s crucial to note that the listing does not guarantee SEC approval, which remains a necessary step for final approval.

Despite the listing news, the SUI ETF has not seen significant price movements. The token briefly rallied by over 3% following the announcement but eventually retraced its gains. Investors are still awaiting the SEC’s decision, though there is growing optimism about the fund’s approval.

As of October 1, the SEC has not yet approved the SUI ETF. Analysts have placed the approval odds at approximately 60%, but recent developments in regulatory processes may increase the chances. “The SEC has streamlined its review process, which could speed up the approval,” said Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas.

Polkadot ETF Listed on DTCC’s Clearing List

The Polkadot ETF, listed under the ticker TDOT, also received its spot on the DTCC’s clearing list. This addition comes amid growing anticipation for crypto-linked ETFs. The listing means that operational groundwork is being laid in anticipation of SEC approval, although, like the SUI ETF, regulatory approval remains pending.

Polkadot’s ETF experienced a slight price increase following the DTCC listing, gaining nearly 2%. However, the price gains were short-lived, as market sentiment remained cautious. As with the SUI ETF, the broader market’s mood has been affected by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, which has dampened risk appetite.

The approval chances for Polkadot’s ETF have been estimated at 90%. The SEC’s recent actions, such as withdrawing delays for other crypto ETFs, suggest that approval could be imminent. Balchunas noted that the adoption of new generic listing standards for crypto ETFs has significantly streamlined the process.

Regulatory Developments Boost ETF Approval Chances

The SEC’s recent regulatory changes offer optimism for the approval of crypto-linked funds. The SEC has removed many procedural bottlenecks, making it easier for issuers like 21Shares to get their funds listed. Balchunas believes that Solana will likely be the first to see approval, but many other crypto ETFs, including the Polkadot and SUI ETFs, could soon follow.

As the SEC accelerates its approval process, market participants are growing increasingly confident in the launch of crypto ETFs. While the market is currently subdued due to external factors, such as the U.S. government shutdown, the listing of these funds on the DTCC is seen as a positive sign.

The post DTCC Clears Path for 21Shares SUI and Polkadot ETFs, SEC Awaits appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens

PANews reported on September 18th that the Caldera Foundation announced the launch of the "Caldera Strategic Reserve": a specially established ERA reserve designed to support the long-term and stable growth of the Caldera ecosystem. The reserve accumulates funds by converting various sources of liquidity into ERA tokens. These sources include but are not limited to corporate partnerships, on-chain and off-chain revenue, liquidity provision fees, and other additional funding channels. The Foundation has already begun accumulating ERA tokens in the initial phase and has purchased 3.9 million tokens previously traded on the open market, which are now locked in the reserve. The Foundation stated that it has no plans to withdraw funds and that this is a long-term commitment.
