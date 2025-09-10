DuckDB NPM Account Hack Leads to New Malware Release

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 05:00
Key Points:
  • DuckDB NPM account hacked, malicious packages released with wallet-draining malware.
  • Community warned of similar attacks seen previously.
  • Immediate actions taken to mitigate risks and alert developers.

SlowMist’s CISO 23pds reported a DuckDB NPM account compromise on September 9, releasing malware-laden versions of duckdb and duckdb-wasm, raising significant security concerns.

The compromise poses a risk of cryptocurrency wallet theft, highlighting vulnerabilities in open-source supply chains and prompting developers to reassess security protocols.

DuckDB Breach Exposes Critical Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

23pds from SlowMist announced that the DuckDB NPM account had been compromised. Malicious versions of duckdb and related packages were released early, containing wallet-draining malware. The official DuckDB project maintainers quickly marked affected packages as deprecated on their GitHub.

The malware targeted developer systems, redirecting cryptocurrency transactions. Affected assets included Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, and Litecoin. The incident did not impact DeFi smart contracts directly.

23pds, Chief Information Security Officer, SlowMist Technology, remarked, “The DuckDB NPM account was compromised and malicious code was published. Be attentive to wallet-draining attacks similar to those seen in previous supply chain incidents.”

Industry experts issued strong responses. SlowMist warned against increased vulnerabilities in developer environments. Vercel’s security team confirmed malicious code intercepted cryptocurrency interactions. No significant on-chain theft reported.

Historical Attacks Highlight Continued Risks in Package Management

Did you know? Historical supply chain attacks like the June 2025 NPM compromises targeted major packages, posing systemic security risks that persist in today’s digital infrastructure.

Ethereum, trading at $4,282.35, holds a market dominance of 13.40% with a market cap of $516.90 billion, as per CoinMarketCap. Despite a 1.88% drop over 24 hours, Ethereum shows a 43.03% price surge over 60 days. The 24-hour trading volume stands at $33.75 billion, up by 18.83%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 15:38 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team noted that such compromises urge developers to increase supply chain security measures. With digital finances expanding, reliance on open-source projects necessitates refined scrutiny and vigilance against phishing schemes, emphasizing sustained awareness across all digital layers.

Source: https://coincu.com/scam-alert/duckdb-npm-account-compromised-malware/

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
