Dutch Crypto Firm Amdax Raises $23M for Ambitious Bitcoin Treasury Strategy

A Dutch cryptocurrency company has raised $23.3 million to buy massive amounts of Bitcoin. Amdax, one of the Netherlands’ leading crypto service providers, wants to own 1% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist.

Multiple investors committed €20 million ($23.3 million) in the first funding round. The money will help AMBTS start buying Bitcoin right away. The company plans to raise more money later through public markets.

Europe Joins the Bitcoin Race

Amdax’s move shows how European companies are catching up to their American counterparts. For years, U.S. companies like MicroStrategy led the corporate Bitcoin buying trend. Now European firms want their share.

Lucas Wensing, CEO of Amdax, explained the timing: “Bitcoin has been the best performing major asset in the past 10 years. But it is still relatively small in investment portfolios. With now over 10% of bitcoin supply held by corporations, governments and institutions, we think the time is right.”

Source: AmdaxNL

At least 15 European companies already hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset. Germany’s Bitcoin Group owns 3,605 Bitcoin. The UK’s Smarter Web Company holds 2,395 Bitcoin. France’s The Blockchain Group has 1,653 Bitcoin.

But none match Amdax’s ambitious target. Owning 1% of all Bitcoin would make AMBTS one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders.

Strong Regulatory Foundation

Amdax has solid regulatory backing for this bold strategy. The company became the first crypto service provider to register with the Dutch Central Bank in 2020. In June 2025, Amdax received one of the first MiCA licenses from Dutch financial authorities.

This license lets Amdax operate across all 27 European Union countries. The regulatory approval gives investors confidence in the company’s operations. It also shows how crypto regulation is becoming clearer in Europe.

The MiCA framework creates uniform rules for crypto companies across Europe. This makes it easier for institutional investors to get involved with crypto assets through regulated channels.

Global Corporate Bitcoin Trend

Amdax joins a growing list of companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Corporate Bitcoin holdings have reached 3.68 million tokens across 310 companies, worth $408 billion total.

MicroStrategy remains the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with 632,457 Bitcoin worth over $69.5 billion. This equals more than 3% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist.

Recent weeks have seen more corporate Bitcoin announcements. Japanese company Metaplanet approved plans to raise $880 million, with $835 million going to Bitcoin purchases. French company Sequans Communications filed for a $200 million offering to fund their Bitcoin strategy.

This trend shows institutions view Bitcoin as a store of value against inflation and currency devaluation. Companies see Bitcoin’s fixed supply of 21 million coins as protection against money printing.

Market Risks and Rewards

Bitcoin treasury strategies come with significant risks. Bitcoin prices swing much more than traditional assets like stocks or bonds. The cryptocurrency can lose or gain 20% or more in a single day.

Some critics call these strategies “negative-carry trades” because companies borrow money to buy assets that don’t pay dividends or interest. If Bitcoin prices fall, companies face losses while still paying interest on their debt.

But supporters point to Bitcoin’s long-term performance. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has outperformed most traditional investments despite short-term volatility.

Bitcoin recently hit new all-time highs above $124,000 before pulling back to around $108,000. This shows how quickly prices can move in crypto markets.

Looking Forward

AMBTS plans to complete its private funding at €30 million before going public on Euronext Amsterdam. The company will use traditional capital markets to raise money for Bitcoin purchases.

This approach lets regular investors buy shares in a company that owns Bitcoin, without directly owning the cryptocurrency themselves. It’s similar to how gold mining companies let people invest in gold exposure through stock markets.

Amdax’s bold 1% target sets a new benchmark for corporate Bitcoin adoption in Europe. Whether they can achieve this massive accumulation remains to be seen, but their regulated approach and substantial funding give them a strong foundation to try.