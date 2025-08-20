Dutch Firm Targets 1% of All Bitcoin With New Treasury Company

The new entity will be dedicated exclusively to Bitcoin accumulation and treasury management. AMBTS will operate with its own governance structure, raising capital from private investors in stages as it works toward an ambitious target: controlling as much as 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Aiming for 1% of All Bitcoin

At today’s prices, acquiring 1% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply — about 210,000 BTC — would require roughly $24 billion. So far, only Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) has managed to exceed the 1% threshold, with 628,946 BTC on its balance sheet.

Amdax says the initiative reflects the increasing appeal of Bitcoin for institutional investors, citing its low correlation with traditional assets, resilience against inflation, and growing adoption amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Financing and Market Context

Proceeds from the first funding round will go directly into BTC purchases, effectively jump-starting AMBTS’s treasury strategy. Over time, Amdax expects the value of those holdings to enhance the company’s equity and investor appeal.

CEO Lucas Wensing framed the project as a natural progression:

Amdax’s Track Record

Amdax has been active in the Dutch crypto sector for over five years and was the first cryptocurrency firm to register with the Dutch Central Bank back in 2020. Its move to list a Bitcoin treasury company in Amsterdam highlights how European firms are increasingly exploring U.S.-style corporate Bitcoin strategies.

If successful, AMBTS would not only bring institutional-grade Bitcoin exposure to Euronext Amsterdam but also signal Europe’s growing role in the global Bitcoin treasury race.

