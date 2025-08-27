dYdX Labs Announces August Product Roadmap Update and Rebrand

dYdX Labs has released its August product roadmap update, outlining upcoming technical improvements, product launches, and longer-term initiatives for the decentralized trading protocol. The update also confirmed that the company has rebranded from dYdX Trading to dYdX Labs, marking a structural shift toward onchain development and experimentation.

Product Roadmap Overview

According to the update, dYdX Labs is focusing on three key areas:

Expanding access to financial markets, including plans to list not only digital assets but also traditional instruments such as U.S. equities and indexes.

Improving the trading experience across platforms, including mobile, web, and integrations with applications such as Telegram.

Strengthening token utility to tie governance and protocol performance more closely together.

The report highlights several features rolled out earlier this year:

Builder Codes , allowing external wallets and apps to integrate trading functions while sharing in revenue.

, allowing external wallets and apps to integrate trading functions while sharing in revenue. Infrastructure upgrades, which the team reports have improved API reliability by 98% since April 2025.

Simplified mobile and web experiences, which led to higher onboarding and trading activity.

Free and instant deposits above $100 across multiple chains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche.

Planned Releases for Q3 2025

The next development cycle includes new trading tools and protocol mechanisms such as:

Fee-sharing programs for partners, with up to 50% of protocol fees distributed.

Advanced order types, including Scale and TWAP.

Reduced trading latency through a designated proposer system.

Expanded order gateway functions for validators.

Trading via Telegram, following the acquisition of Pocket Protector.

Social login features (Google, Apple, Passkey) to simplify onboarding.

Direct swaps between USDC and DYDX via Osmosis.

Fee reductions for token stakers.

Looking Further Ahead

Longer-term initiatives include the addition of perpetuals for real-world assets, a global rollout of spot trading (including in the U.S.), and support for broader deposit options such as USDT, Solana, and fiat.

Industry Context

The update comes at a time when decentralized exchanges are steadily gaining market share, as users seek trading platforms that do not rely on centralized intermediaries. By focusing on both infrastructure reliability and user experience, dYdX Labs is positioning its protocol to serve a broader range of traders in the evolving DeFi landscape.

Disclaimer

The dYdX protocol remains unavailable to U.S. persons and other restricted jurisdictions. The roadmap represents anticipated software development, but implementation depends on community decisions. Trading and holding crypto assets involve significant risk.

The post dYdX Labs Announces August Product Roadmap Update and Rebrand appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/dydx-labs-august-roadmap-update-rebrand/