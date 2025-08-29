dYdX Pushes Telegram Trading After Earnings Drop and Platform Rebrand

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 13:14
TLDR:

  • dYdX plans to launch Telegram trading in September 2025 after acquiring Pocket Protector to expand platform access.
  • The exchange reported weaker earnings while rolling out performance upgrades that boosted trading speed and reliability.
  • Builder Codes integration helped dYdX generate $75M+ in trading volume through external partners like Crypto.com.
  • dYdX Labs roadmap includes fee-sharing, token staking for reduced fees, and spot trading support for Solana.

dYdX is preparing to introduce trading through Telegram in September 2025. The move comes as the decentralized exchange adjusts its strategy during weaker earnings. Its roadmap details a series of performance upgrades, user experience improvements, and expanded token utility. 

The rebrand of its core team to dYdX Labs reflects a focus on faster execution and product expansion. According to its blog post, the company sees Telegram integration as a way to reach traders worldwide.

Crypto Price Roadmap: Telegram Trading and Token Utility

The platform said its new roadmap builds on three pillars: access, consumer experience, and token utility. It aims to make decentralized trading as fast and seamless as centralized platforms

With Telegram support, users will be able to manage accounts and earn from $3 million in monthly rewards. This rollout follows dYdX’s acquisition of Pocket Protector.

The exchange explained that partners will soon receive up to half of protocol fees through a fee-sharing model. Users who stake the DYDX token will also gain reduced trading fees under new customizable tiers. Direct token swaps with USDC will be possible through an Osmosis integration, extending utility for the governance token.

The blog also confirmed plans to bring real-world assets to the platform through perpetuals. This expansion includes exposure to public equities and private company markets. The team highlighted spot trading support for Solana as a key part of this roadmap.

Wu Blockchain reported that dYdX’s focus now includes regular updates to maintain transparency with the community. It said the new Telegram trading feature is central to attracting traders to the protocol.

dYdX Labs Targets Growth With Upgrades and Expansion

The company outlined recent upgrades designed to improve reliability and performance. It claimed a 98 percent boost in API performance since April 2025, improving programmatic trading efficiency. Deposit speed also increased, with free and instant deposits now live across several networks, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, and Avalanche.

Builder Codes have opened dYdX access to external wallets and apps, generating over $75 million in trading volume. Crypto.com was among the first to use this integration. The company said more partners are lined up.

The roadmap also mentioned growth campaigns, affiliate programs, and trading competitions launched by the community. These efforts reportedly lifted user onboarding and activity by over 50 percent across web and mobile. Faster load times and smoother experiences were part of this push.

Looking ahead, dYdX plans to introduce fiat and USDT deposits to widen access. Its order gateway upgrades are expected to improve reliability, with validators providing more consistent access to the exchange. The community is encouraged to discuss further strategies to expand dYdX’s role in open finance.

