dYdX rebrands, targets social trading with perps on Telegram

The core developer behind the dYdX protocol has rebranded to dYdX Labs, signaling a pivotal shift in strategy. This new chapter is defined by its flagship move marked by the integration of perpetual swaps trading directly into Telegram via a recent acquisition.

On August 26, dYdX Labs President Eddie Zhang announced the strategic rebrand of the core development entity from dYdX Trading to dYdX Labs, framing it as a commitment to operate “at the frontier of onchain technology.”

Central to this new identity is the upcoming launch of a Telegram trading integration, a product of its recent Pocket Protector acquisition, set to go live in September. According to Zhang, this feature will allow users to execute trades directly within the messaging app, as part of a broader roadmap focused on “ruthless execution” and capturing market share from centralized exchanges.

A shift toward onchain and social trading

Zhang said breakthroughs in decentralized technology now allow trading on DEXs to rival, and in some cases exceed, the speed and reliability of traditional platforms. By combining this infrastructure with a mobile-first, social interface, dYdX Labs aims to make perpetual trading more accessible while reinforcing the connection between protocol performance and community governance.

The roadmap for the next quarter reveals a multifaceted approach to the remaining barriers to adoption. Beyond Telegram, the rollout includes social logins via Google and Apple, eliminating the seed phrase hurdle for millions. Fee structures are being overhauled to reward participation, with partners being allowed to earn up to 50% of protocol fees for bringing volume, while token stakers will be eligible for reduced trading costs.

This aggressive build-out is backed by recent achievements. According to the announcement, the Builder Codes initiative, which allows any wallet to integrate dYdX perpetuals, has already seen significant traction, with Crypto.com driving over $75 million in volume.

Zhang noted that enhanced mobile and web experiences have increased onboarding and trading activity by more than 50%. Perhaps most critically, the protocol now supports free, instant deposits from six major blockchain networks, directly addressing the friction and cost that have long plagued DeFi users.

Future plans

Looking beyond the immediate horizon, dYdX Labs is plotting a course that expands its market definition entirely. The protocol plans to introduce perpetual contracts for real-world assets, including public stocks and pre-IPO companies.

Additionally, the acquisition of Pocket Protector is expected to facilitate the launch of spot trading, available even to users in the United States, beginning with Solana support. This move would position dYdX not just as a derivatives venue, but as a comprehensive, global marketplace for a vast array of digital and tokenized assets.