E.U.’s $250 Billion-A-Year U.S. Energy Buying Pledge Doesn’t Stack Up

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 23:17
A liquefied natural gas tanker – Celsius Carolina – docked at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass LNG export terminal in Cameron, Louisiana, U.S. (Photo: Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg)

© 2025 Bloomberg Finance LP

A trade war between the United States and the European Union was averted in July after both parties agreed to a wide-ranging trade agreement. It brought lower tariffs of 15% on most European goods exports to the States, and a rather intriguing pledge by the Europeans to buy $250 billion per year worth of U.S. energy exports for the next three years.

With pledges of this nature, the devil is the details. On July 27, the day of the inking of the agreement, neither party offered a detailed steer on what would or wouldn’t be included in the E.U.’s annual spending tally.

A White House spokesperson said the deal would cover oil, liquefied natural gas, coal as well as a nuclear technology exchange, but did not specify whether it also included energy services contracts and parts for European energy infrastructure (e.g. power plants and grids).

More Questions Than Answers

In the absence of clarity, the conventional fallback position would be to assume the figure pertains to core energy imports, largely premised on U.S. oil, LNG and coal exports. But that in turn raises more questions than answers about the pledge actually stacking up.

For context, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration – statistical arm of the Department of Energy – the country’s total global exports in 2024 came in at $318 billion.

If that figure is taken as a hypothetical benchmark, an improbable 78.6% of that would need to be sold to the E.U. in order to meet the pledge. In actual fact, the trading block’s market share of U.S. energy exports last year was less than 24% or $76 billion, according to Reuters.

Admittedly, energy ties between the U.S. and E.U. are indeed deepening. Particularly so, in the case of natural gas industry. According to Eurostat data, U.S. LNG had a 55% share of the EU market, and 27% of total EU gas imports in the first half of this year.

This would require a substantial upscaling if the E.U. has any intentions of coming anywhere even remotely near its $250 billion-a-year pledge to the Trump administration.

Further details are keenly awaited and may arrive as early as September. Senior European officials as well as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum are expected to speak at Gastech 2025, one of the natural gas industry’s leading annual fixtures being held in Milan, Italy from September 9 to 12.

These developments come at a critical juncture for E.U. energy policy. The trading block in on track toward implementing a full ban on piped natural gas and LNG imports from Russia by December 2027, according to a spokesperson for the European Commission.

Additionally, energy forecaster ICIS’ latest gas and power foresight monthly outlook published earlier this month noted that European gas storage is forecast to reach 79% by end-August, demonstrating resilience ahead of the Northern Hemisphere winter even without Russian imports.

But suddenly tinkering with the current equilibrium could have implications on both sides of the Atlantic.

On Energy Security And Private Enterprise

Bulk buying from a singular source – in this case the U.S. – has serious implications for Europe’s energy security as the continent’s and the trading block’s overt exposure to Russia demonstrated in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

Additionally, while the U.S. is a natural ally, overt dependency on American exports would be detrimental to competitive pricing in Europe.

It could also hurt U.S. consumers and industry as the country’s energy producers, especially natural gas companies, may opt to prioritise exports in their quest for higher prices. That’s just as Asian buyers continue to compete with Europe for cargoes, given many have also made commitments to buying U.S. LNG and oil.

For instance, both Japan and South Korea have agreed to increase their imports of U.S. LNG in a bid to extract softer trade terms with the Trump White House. On average, natural gas prices in Europe and Asia trade at several multiples of U.S. Henry Hub benchmark prices, currently south of $3/mmbtu.

There is yet another dimension to the pledge that will likely cause complications. European purchase and procurement of oil and gas is driven by the spirit of private enterprise.

Most of Europe’s oil is imports are handled by private companies. In the case of piped natural gas and LNG, it is a combination of a majority private enterprises and state-run companies.

In order to increase the volume of U.S. LNG coming the E.U., the European Commission can negotiate better terms for companies at its end by aggregating demand for LNG. However, it cannot ultimately force companies to buy the LNG and interfere with commercial decisions and contracts, especially already existing long-term non-U.S. deals.

Finally, nuclear energy is thought to be a part of the pledge too. There are action plans afoot in many E.U. member nations to invest and expand their respective nuclear energy footprint, in line with their net zero commitments to 2050.

This would potentially require billions of dollars in investment in nuclear reactor and components-related imports over the next two decades. However, banking on a potential trend to meet a near-term trade valuation pledge by the Europeans would be patchy at best and difficult to assess.

In 2024, the E.U. imported just €60.3 billion ($70 billion) worth of nuclear reactor-related components and fuel supplies, according to the European Commission. It is unrealistic to assume all of this trade would go to the U.S. And even if it does, the Europeans will still fall short of the headline figure aimed at pleasing Trump.

In summation, an elevated level of U.S. energy exports to Europe is to be expected and is happening in any case. But short of a trading miracle and an improbable ditching of energy imports diversity by the E.U., the pledge is unlikely to stack up.

Disclaimer: The above commentary is meant to stimulate discussion based on the author’s opinion and analysis offered in a personal capacity. It is not solicitation, recommendation or investment advice to trade oil and natural gas stocks, futures, options or products. Oil and natural gas markets can be highly volatile and opinions in the sector may change instantaneously and without notice.

