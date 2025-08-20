Early Bitcoin web domains from 2010 head to auction

The portfolio includes names registered just after Bitcoin's launch and spans wallets, exchanges and payments.

A portfolio of over 280 Bitcoin-related domain names, some registered just after the cryptocurrency’s launch in 2010, is on the auction block.

According to Lloyds Auctions, many domains in the lot were registered as early as 2010 and are now being offered as a single lot to bidders.

The collection spans core Bitcoin sectors including payments, custody, exchanges, education and infrastructure. Examples include BitcoinBlockchain.com, BitcoinWallets.com, BitcoinExchanges.com, BitcoinRemittances.com and BitcoinBooks.com.

Read more