Early Bitcoiner Charlie Shrem to auction Bitcoin Magazine Issue #1 and other items

On the 10-year anniversary of his early release from federal prison, Charlie Shrem announced the auction of several items related to Silk Road and Bitcoin's early days.

Bitcoin Foundation co-founder and former BitInstant CEO Charlie Shrem is auctioning off items connected to his guilty plea over charges involving the darknet marketplace Silk Road.

In a Thursday notice, a spokesperson for Shrem said he would be opening up 12 items related to his time in prison and early Bitcoin (BTC) paraphernalia on the Scarce City marketplace. Among the items were a journal from his time in prison from 2014 to 2015, a BTC ring and the first issue of Bitcoin Magazine from May 2012.

“These things aren’t just mine, they are the scars and the sparks of the early Bitcoin days and its first fire,” said Shrem.

Read more