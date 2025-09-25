The post Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe presale hits $25.9m with token at $0.0022, eyeing $28.8m goal and massive growth potential in 2025. Summary Little Pepe presale raises $25.9m with token at $0.0022 in Stage 13, aiming for $28.8m and 50x growth by 2025. It has climbed from $0.001 to $0.0022 across 13 stages, selling 15.95b tokens with just 1.3B left before Stage 14. Built on ETH L2, Little Pepe offers staking, DAO voting, and zero-tax trading, fueling hype as a utility-backed memecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an ETH-compatible L2 memecoin, is now priced at $0.0022 in its ongoing presale at the 13th Stage. Projections indicate that with this trend continuing, the token will record a 50x in 2025, supported by rising utility and more widespread use.   Little Pepe has been hiking its token price to $0.0022 in its 13th Stage since its presale launch at $0.001 on June 10, which is a strong sign of the high demand in the early days. Little Pepe is also approaching the $28.775 million funding target by having raised $25.92 million so far and selling more than 15.95 billion tokens out of the available 17.25 billion tokens. The utility model of the token and on-chain functionality qualify it as one of the most promising utility-backed memecoins. Presale journey: From $0.001 to $0.0022 and still climbing Little Pepe saw the birth of the ongoing presale at $0.001 in stage 1, progressing through a structured price uptick at each new level. Phase 2 sold at $0.0011, followed by $0.0012 in level 3 and $0.0013 in stage 4. In level 5, tokens were priced at $0.0014, while Stage 6 depleted supply at $0.0015.  Stage 7 tokens were offered at $0.0016, and… The post Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. Little Pepe presale hits $25.9m with token at $0.0022, eyeing $28.8m goal and massive growth potential in 2025. Summary Little Pepe presale raises $25.9m with token at $0.0022 in Stage 13, aiming for $28.8m and 50x growth by 2025. It has climbed from $0.001 to $0.0022 across 13 stages, selling 15.95b tokens with just 1.3B left before Stage 14. Built on ETH L2, Little Pepe offers staking, DAO voting, and zero-tax trading, fueling hype as a utility-backed memecoin. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an ETH-compatible L2 memecoin, is now priced at $0.0022 in its ongoing presale at the 13th Stage. Projections indicate that with this trend continuing, the token will record a 50x in 2025, supported by rising utility and more widespread use.   Little Pepe has been hiking its token price to $0.0022 in its 13th Stage since its presale launch at $0.001 on June 10, which is a strong sign of the high demand in the early days. Little Pepe is also approaching the $28.775 million funding target by having raised $25.92 million so far and selling more than 15.95 billion tokens out of the available 17.25 billion tokens. The utility model of the token and on-chain functionality qualify it as one of the most promising utility-backed memecoins. Presale journey: From $0.001 to $0.0022 and still climbing Little Pepe saw the birth of the ongoing presale at $0.001 in stage 1, progressing through a structured price uptick at each new level. Phase 2 sold at $0.0011, followed by $0.0012 in level 3 and $0.0013 in stage 4. In level 5, tokens were priced at $0.0014, while Stage 6 depleted supply at $0.0015.  Stage 7 tokens were offered at $0.0016, and…

Early forecasts point to massive rise in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 02:24
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe presale hits $25.9m with token at $0.0022, eyeing $28.8m goal and massive growth potential in 2025.

Summary

  • Little Pepe presale raises $25.9m with token at $0.0022 in Stage 13, aiming for $28.8m and 50x growth by 2025.
  • It has climbed from $0.001 to $0.0022 across 13 stages, selling 15.95b tokens with just 1.3B left before Stage 14.
  • Built on ETH L2, Little Pepe offers staking, DAO voting, and zero-tax trading, fueling hype as a utility-backed memecoin.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an ETH-compatible L2 memecoin, is now priced at $0.0022 in its ongoing presale at the 13th Stage. Projections indicate that with this trend continuing, the token will record a 50x in 2025, supported by rising utility and more widespread use.  

Little Pepe has been hiking its token price to $0.0022 in its 13th Stage since its presale launch at $0.001 on June 10, which is a strong sign of the high demand in the early days. Little Pepe is also approaching the $28.775 million funding target by having raised $25.92 million so far and selling more than 15.95 billion tokens out of the available 17.25 billion tokens. The utility model of the token and on-chain functionality qualify it as one of the most promising utility-backed memecoins.

Presale journey: From $0.001 to $0.0022 and still climbing

Little Pepe saw the birth of the ongoing presale at $0.001 in stage 1, progressing through a structured price uptick at each new level. Phase 2 sold at $0.0011, followed by $0.0012 in level 3 and $0.0013 in stage 4. In level 5, tokens were priced at $0.0014, while Stage 6 depleted supply at $0.0015. 

Stage 7 tokens were offered at $0.0016, and stage 8 concluded at $0.0017. Stage 9 continued the rise to $0.0018, and Stage 10 increased again to $0.0019. Stage 11 tokens sold out at $0.0020, while stage 12 ended at $0.0021. As of the latest, stage 13 is experiencing continued accumulation with a token price of $0.0022.

So far, the LILPEPE presale has raised over $25.92 million, with more than 15.95 billion tokens sold and approximately 1.33 billion tokens remaining to be sold. The upcoming Stage 14 will increase the token price to $0.0023, marking a 130% gain from Stage 1. The upcoming Stage 14 will push the token price further to $0.0023, representing a 130% increase from Stage 1.

Technical value and ecosystem features

Little Pepe uses an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain to be fast, cheap, and secure on the network. The project will have sniper bot protection, a zero-tax trading system, staking rewards, and a meme launchpad. The voting feature of DAO can facilitate community governance, and additional features like cross-chain compatibility and NFT fitting will be introduced in the future. The network resembles the ecosystem of decentralized tools and characteristics powered by the LILPEPE token. The total number of tokens is 100B, and big portions will be allocated to staking, liquidity, marketing, and CEX reserves. 

Giveaway and growth momentum

The ongoing $777,000 presale giveaway offers 10 winners a prize of $77,000 each in LILPEPE tokens. Eligibility requires a minimum $100 contribution during the presale. Additionally, random large buyers from Stage 12 through Stage 17 will qualify for 15+ ETH prizes in a separate mega giveaway. Having already raised $25.93 million and growing every stage of the presale, Little Pepe is forecasted to rise 50x due to quantifiable progress, price milestones, and solid on-chain functionality. The long-term value is supported by the Layer 2 infrastructure, staking incentives, DAO governance, and zero-tax trading.

For more information, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://crypto.news/lilpepe-price-prediction-early-forecasts-point-to-massive-rise-in-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
