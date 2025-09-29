Early Hyperliquid user sells airdropped Hypurr NFT for $467K

Early Hyperliquid users have been rewarded with a massive Hypurr NFT airdrop, with the free digital cats now worth over $64,000.
Early adopters of the perpetuals-focused layer-1 blockchain Hyperliquid were rewarded handsomely on Sunday after the Hyper Foundation finally airdropped the much-awaited Hypurr non-fungible token collection.
At the time of writing, the Hypurr NFTs have a current floor price of around 1,458 Hyperliquid (HYPE), or $68,700, according to OpenSea data.
However, there have already been eye-watering sales well above that range. The Hypurr #21 NFT with the extremely rare “Knight Ghost Armor” and “Knight Helm Ghost” traits went for 9,999 HYPE worth $467,000 on Sept. 28.
