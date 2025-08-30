Early Investors Grab $MIRROR at $0.0504 – A Lifetime of Rewards Starts Here

Crypto News

Mirror Chain is introducing a new approach to passive income in crypto.

The project uses its Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) to automatically deliver multi-token rewards to holders. Unlike traditional staking or farming, investors earn rewards for life by simply holding $MIRROR tokens in their wallets.

Presale Opportunity and Tokenomics

The $MIRROR token is currently in presale phase 1 at $0.0504. The project has raised over $797K out of a target of $1.2M. The presale uses a tiered pricing model, with the next price increase expected in less than two days. Investors can purchase tokens using ETH, USDC, USDT, debit, or credit cards.

The total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens, distributed as follows:

10% Private Sale

10% Public Sale

20% Ecosystem and Staking Rewards

20% Marketing

18% Developer Fund

10% Liquidity and CEX listings

4% Team (locked and vested)

Early investors could benefit from projected annual returns of up to 156% APY. This structure makes $MIRROR an attractive option for those seeking sustainable passive rewards.

How Rewards Work on Mirror Chain

Mirror Chain uses a 1% transaction fee redistribution model. Every transaction across the Mirror ecosystem generates instant rewards. Holders do not need to stake or farm tokens. Instead, rewards are credited automatically to their wallets.

Moreover, the ecosystem provides multi-token reflections. This allows holders to earn rewards from $MIRROR as well as other tokens on the network. Therefore, this creates a sustainable, long-term passive income system that increases with ecosystem activity.

Roadmap and Ecosystem Growth

The Mirror Chain roadmap outlines a phased strategy:

Phase 1: Token launch, audits, and presale campaigns.

Token launch, audits, and presale campaigns. Phase 2: Expansion into EVM sidechain with developer onboarding and launchpad integration.

Expansion into EVM sidechain with developer onboarding and launchpad integration. Phase 3 : Transition to full Layer 1 mainnet, NFT, and gaming integrations.

: Transition to full Layer 1 mainnet, NFT, and gaming integrations. Phase 4: Long-term growth through interoperability, institutional partnerships, and DAO-based governance.

The project powers AI solutions, Web3 integrations as well as decentralized applications. This approach positions Mirror Chain as a scalable blockchain with real-world adoption potential.

Why $MIRROR is a Key to Passive Crypto Income

Mirror Chain provides a set-and-forget model. Holders automatically earn rewards from every transaction, ensuring long-term sustainability. With its Zero-Knowledge Rollup architecture and “Mirrored Virtual Machines,” the network offers security, scalability, and low-cost transactions.

The Coinsult audit and decentralized governance further enhance credibility.

Early adoption offers investors higher exposure to rewards as transaction volumes grow across the ecosystem.

Conclusion: A Limited-Time Presale Advantage

Mirror Chain is redefining crypto rewards by creating a blockchain where every user earns passively for life. The presale at $0.0504 offers a rare entry point before the next price increase. Investors who join now secure lifetime multi-token rewards and position themselves for growth as the ecosystem expands.

Early investors should act quickly — the presale is live, and rewards start from the first token held.

For more info,visit:

Website: https://mirrorchain.io/en

Twitter: https://x.com/mirrorchainx

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

