The post Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Rotate Into Pepeto, Analysts Call It Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000154, already raising over $6.7 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 226% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins. Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With over $6.7 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000154, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher. To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future: • Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes. • Real value and utility that… The post Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Rotate Into Pepeto, Analysts Call It Best Crypto To Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto. That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000154, already raising over $6.7 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 226% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now. SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins. Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With over $6.7 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000154, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher. To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future: • Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes. • Real value and utility that…

Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Rotate Into Pepeto, Analysts Call It Best Crypto To Buy Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 17:36
1
1$0.007783-35.09%
Waves
WAVES$1.1128-0.89%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00465+2.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.06345-1.15%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001288-0.99%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001061-2.92%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0059--%

SPONSORED POST*

Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories are the stuff of legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021 and PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those waves, many of those holders are hunting the next big run, moving capital from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto.

That rotation makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000154, already raising over $6.7 million and attracting whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 226% APY. With momentum building and real infrastructure in place, many see Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now.

SHIBA INU AND PEPE: LESSONS FROM PAST CYCLES

What can we learn from past meme coin rallies? Shiba Inu (SHIB) once spiked to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and Pepe (PEPE) surged to $0.00002803 before losing more than half its value. Those peaks defined their cycles and now act as heavy resistance levels for both coins.

Pepeto is taking a different path. Demand is strong even before its first listing or official launch. While SHIB and Pepe show signs of slowing, Pepeto is bringing a fresh design and a clear roadmap. With over $6.7 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000154, investors have a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher.

To spot the next breakout, it helps to return to the basics. In crypto, two forces decide a project’s future:

• Community hype that drives rapid growth and sharp price spikes.

• Real value and utility that sustain a token long enough to deliver lasting gains.

We’ve seen both in action. Pepe (PEPE), powered almost entirely by hype, still delivered around 100× returns thanks to its viral community. Shiba Inu (SHIB), backed by ShibaSwap and wider adoption, went even further, climbing more than 43,000% by combining meme energy with real utility.

The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto When Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Why do analysts see PEPETO as the coin most likely to lead this bull run? Because it blends hype, culture, and community with real tools that other meme coins don’t have.

  • Pepeto is already one of the standout presales of 2025. At $0.000000154, buyers can secure billions of tokens at entry-level pricing. Over $6.7M has already been raised, with more flowing in, and staking rewards stand at 226% APY. Analysts warn this presale window won’t stay open long, as each stage lifts the price higher.
  • Called the “God of Frogs” and rumored to be linked to an ex-PEPE founder, Pepeto combines Pepe’s viral hype with Shiba Inu’s utility, while adding audited tools that neither had at launch. PepetoSwap delivers zero-fee trading, while PepetoBridge allows secure cross-chain transfers. Tokenomics are fair and transparent: no tax, no team wallets, and contracts fully audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. Few meme projects reach this level of credibility.
  • The math makes the case stronger. A $20,000 presale buy secures about 129.87 billion tokens. If Pepeto matches PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that stake could be worth more than $1.3M. At double PEPE’s price, it would hit $2.6M, and at 5× it could pass $6.4M. Many analysts see this as achievable in the coming bull run.
  • Analysts call Pepeto one of the best crypto to buy now, with 100x+ potential from this presale stage.

For anyone who missed Shiba Inu in 2021 or PEPE in 2023, Pepeto looks like a rare second chance, only this time with audits, real products, and a fast-growing global community backing it.

Why Early Shiba and PEPE Investors Are Now Buying PEPETO

SHIB and PEPE showed the world that memes can mint millionaires, but both are now weighed down by massive market caps. With Shiba Inu price predictions showing limited upside and Pepe price predictions tied to short-term hype, many early holders are rotating into Pepeto (PEPETO), where the upside is still wide open. With a 420T supply, fair tokenomics, no taxes, over $6.7M raised at $0.000000154, and whales entering before Tier 1 listings, momentum is accelerating fast. Backed by 100,000+ community members, staking rewards at 226% APY, and full audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, Pepeto carries the same early energy SHIB and PEPE once had, only this time with stronger fundamentals. Analysts already tip it as the best crypto to buy now, which is why smart money is moving in before the next surge.

Final Takeaway

Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a top contender by fusing meme power with real blockchain value. That balance gives it more staying power than hype-only tokens. With over $6.7M raised, a 100,000+ community, and presale pricing at just $0.000000154, Pepeto gives investors rare early access ahead of potential Tier-1 listings.

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), which already hit their peak cycles, Pepeto still sits in its growth window. Analysts highlight it as the best crypto to buy now, with life-changing upside possible for those who act before the presale window closes.

Disclaimer:

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io. As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO:

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/20/early-shib-pepe-holders-rotate-into-pepeto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
NEAR
NEAR$3.075-2.56%
SIX
SIX$0.02199+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08597-2.06%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:50
Share
Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

The post Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Solana is on a roll and is making headlines for all the right reasons. In just a few days, the network has secured four major wins that stretch from Wall Street to Abu Dhabi. What makes this surge different? For the first time, Solana isn’t just drawing crypto-native investors. Traditional firms are building treasuries around …
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.35%
Solana
SOL$238.24-0.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842-0.90%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/20 17:45
Share
Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

TLDR Russia’s financial blacklist now includes the so-called international Satanism movement. Alleged Satanist group members can have assets frozen without criminal charges. Russian authorities accuse the group of desecrating churches and spreading hate. The Russian Orthodox Church supports the ban, linking Satanism to extremist ideologies. In a new move against what it describes as the [...] The post Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes appeared first on CoinCentral.
Movement
MOVE$0.1278-0.31%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592+0.33%
Comedian
BAN$0.07228+4.11%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/20 18:16
Share

Trending News

More

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

Major ‘Solana Season’ Milestones: Is $300 in Sight for SOL?

Russia Targets Satanism Movement with Financial Sanctions and Asset Freezes

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

Ethereum Whales Double Holdings: $2.5B Accumulation Sparks Supply Shock