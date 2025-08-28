Earn $6,800 a day: Bitcoin holders achieve stable income with BJMINING cloud mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 12:38
Bitcoin (BTC) is currently fluctuating around $110,000, with market sentiment uncertain about its next move. Over the past 24 hours, BTC prices plummeted to nearly $108,890, hitting a multi-week low. This was primarily due to a massive sell-off by large whale accounts, triggering a sharp price correction. Meanwhile, despite a short-term pullback, the overall cryptoasset sector is showing signs of a rebound, driven by policy expectations and the impact of the Trump administration. BTC has risen approximately 1% over the past 24 hours.

In such a volatile market, strategies that rely solely on price trends for returns present both risks and opportunities. The BJMINING cloud mining platform offers a practical path to stable daily returns for BTC holders through its “hold and earn” model. This allows holders to earn substantial daily cash returns without having to sell their assets—making daily earnings of approximately $6,800 a day a viable investment strategy.

BTC is not only a rising asset, but also a stable cash flow

When price fluctuations become unpredictable and market volatility intensifies, having a way to generate substantial daily profits becomes particularly important. The BJMINING cloud mining model meets this need—unlocking the potential for profit without selling BTC and achieving steady capital appreciation.

Overview of the Advantages of BJMINING Cloud Mining Platform

BJMINING provides a one-stop, green, safe, and efficient cloud mining experience. Its main advantages include:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

How to participate

  1. Visit the BJMINING official website and create an account — get a $15 trial bonus
  2. Deposit BTC or other supported cryptocurrencies
  3. Select contract and purchase
  4. Receive income daily and choose to withdraw or reinvest to create a compound interest growth model

Contract Profit Example

Contract NameInvestment the termTotal Return
WhatsMiner M50S+$1002 days$100 + $6
WhatsMiner M60S++$6007 days$600 + $52.50
Avalon Miner A1566$1,20015 days$1,200 + $234
WhatsMiner M66S+$5,80030 days$5,800 + $2,610
Antminer L7

Antminer S21e XP Hyd

$12,000
$27,000		40 days
45 days		$12,000 + $8,160
$27,000 + $21,870

The platform also launched a variety of stable contracts, for details, please visit the BJMINING official website。

Why is cloud mining a wise choice now?

  • The market depth is insufficient, and short-term prices are easily affected by whales. However, cloud mining revenue is settled daily, and the risk is more controllable.
  • BTC ETF progress is slow, cloud mining allows you to profit without waiting for policy dividends
  • Long-term institutional purchases continue, and Santiment data shows that the number of long-term BTC holding wallets continues to grow, indicating that confidence remains

Conclusion

Amidst the turbulent Bitcoin market, BJMINING offers a more stable and reliable path to asset appreciation. Through cloud mining, BTC not only appreciates in value but also generates daily cash flow, providing investors with substantial returns and peace of mind.

If you also want to make your cryptocurrency holdings “move” every day, visit the BJMINING official website for more details:

Official Website: https://bjmining.com
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/earn-6800-a-day-bitcoin-holders-achieve-stable-income-with-bjmining-cloud-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
