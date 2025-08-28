Earn $8,700 a Day with Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 20:50
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.03564+35.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22406+1.51%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007585-2.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00714+5.15%

dogecoin AD 4nXerXAFxE3Itxrx0xdMTSOn

Dogecoin (DOGE), with its unique community and growing utility, is becoming a force to be reckoned with in the cryptocurrency world. More than just a digital currency, it’s a cultural symbol, attracting the attention of Dogecoin investors worldwide. Participating in the Dogecoin ecosystem through contract yields has become a mainstream and highly effective way to earn money. OurCryptoMiner, recognizing market demand, has launched highly efficient DOGE yield contracts. Contracts are immediately effective upon signing, with stable daily payouts, allowing investors to earn substantial returns while also sharing in the rising price of Dogecoin.

At the same time, Dogecoin’s practical application scenarios are rapidly expanding, and its position as a means of payment is becoming increasingly solid. OurCryptoMiner’s newly launched DOGE contract product aims to enable all ordinary investors to easily participate in Dogecoin mining and profit distribution without complex operations. The contract is as follows:

⦁ [New User Experience Contract]: Investment Amount: $100, Investment Period: 2 Days, Total Net Profit: $100 + $8.

⦁ [Canaan Avalon Miner 1466]: Investment Amount: $1,200, Investment Period: 12 Days, Total Net Profit: $1,200 + $190.08.

⦁ [Canaan Avalon A15XP]: Investment Amount: $3,500, Investment Period: 25 Days, Total Net Profit: $3,500 + $1,216.25.

⦁ [Bitmain Antminer S23 Immersion]: Investment Amount: $7,900, Investment Period: 32 Days, Total Net Profit: $7,900 + $3,665.6.

⦁ [Bitmain Antminer S23 XP+ Hyd]: Investment: $10,000, 37-day investment period, total net profit: $10,000 + $5,735.

⦁ [Avalon Air Cooling Mining Box-40ft]: Investment: $27,000, 45-day investment period, total net profit: $27,000 + $21,748.5.

The platform has launched a variety of stable-yield contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website http://ourcryptominer.com.

Participating in DOGE Contracts

Registering an account will earn you a $12 trial fee. This fee allows you to directly experience contracts for major cryptocurrencies like BTC, DOGE, ETH, and XRP, helping new users quickly familiarize themselves with the platform and earn profits.

Once you select a contract, it takes effect immediately, with the system automatically settling profits daily and depositing them directly into your account. Profits accrue from the date the contract is signed and can be withdrawn or reinvested.

Users can directly convert DOGE into cloud computing contracts using their crypto wallet. The platform also supports deposits and withdrawals of a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and popular currencies like the US dollar stablecoin USDT. DOGE contracts of varying amounts and maturities can be selected based on your needs.

AD 4nXfAvvgDdhUUnBTsxoWMAkm7X0eWBZFw9E7h1c1p43aq1mB5bCt7vO9Ziuy4fOvmvOhOopG

Security and Sustainability

In the mining world, trust and security are paramount. OurCryptoMiner understands this and prioritizes user safety. OurCryptoMiner is committed to transparency and legality, ensuring your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on profitability. All mining farms utilize clean energy, making cloud mining carbon neutral. Renewable energy protects the environment and delivers exceptional returns, ensuring every investor enjoys opportunities and benefits.

OurCryptoMiner partners with DOGE to create a new investment method for users.

With the Dogecoin (DOGE) community continuing to thrive and market interest reaching unprecedented levels, OurCryptoMiner has launched a variety of DOGE contracts, providing investors with stable and efficient income channels. Convenient operations, real-time profit distribution, fund custody, and insurance protection provide greater investment security. Seize the opportunity of DOGE’s growing value, register for user experience, and embark on a new era of steady profits.

About OurCryptoMiner

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in England, OurCryptoMiner is fully licensed under UK law. The platform combines AI computing power with clean energy mining facilities to provide low-barrier-to-access, secure, and sustainable digital asset value-added services to users worldwide. Currently, the platform serves over 3.6 million users in over 190 countries.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced user, OurCryptoMiner welcomes everyone from around the world.

For more information, please visit our official website: http://ourcryptominer.com

For business cooperation, please contact our official email: [email protected]

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Key Takeaways: Trump’s company reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%. The move follows earlier cuts from a 75% holding and came without public disclosure. Trump earned $57.4 million from the project over a 12-month span ending in December 2024. Donald Trump ’s company has reduced its stake in World Liberty Financial from 60% to 40%, according to website disclosures reviewed by Forbes in a report published on June 19. The adjustment was made without a public announcement, suggesting a behind-the-scenes divestment during his presidency. Divestment From World Liberty Financial World Liberty Financial launched in September 2024 as a crypto venture backed by the Trump family. Early filings showed DT Marks DEFI LLC, a Trump-controlled entity, held a 75% stake. The holding dropped to 60% by January 2025, around the time of Trump’s second inauguration. A court-appointed monitor also received notice of an intended partial stake sale around that period. The venture has since recorded over $550 million in token sales, and recently announced a dollar-linked stablecoin. A $2 billion commitment from a UAE investment firm gave the stablecoin initial traction. By June 5, the company’s value had been informally compared to Circle, which went public the same day. According to the report, changes to World Liberty’s website after June 8 show DT Marks DEFI LLC now holds roughly 40% of the company. While no specifics were released, Forbes estimated the sale could have generated about $190 million, with approximately $135 million potentially accruing to Trump personally if the valuation aligns with Circle’s. Milestone achieved: the first USD1-exclusive IDO with @saharalabsAI on @Buidlpad was a big success—$59M USD1 contributed! https://t.co/ScJR3HFqrP — WLFI (@worldlibertyfi) June 17, 2025 Trump Made $57.4 Million From WLFI President Donald Trump earned $57.4 million from World Liberty Financial over a roughly 12-month period ending in December 2024, according to a financial disclosure released on June 14. The figure represents the income from the sale of nontransferable $WLFI tokens and related products, including USD1, the company’s stablecoin. The Trump family collectively holds 22.5 billion tokens of the project. Trump’s earnings are routed through the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is overseen by Donald Trump Jr. and allows the president to collect business income while in office. Despite mounting scrutiny from lawmakers, the Trump administration has continued to advance digital asset policies, including stablecoin legislation passed in the Senate earlier this month. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Could the sale of ownership affect Trump’s influence over the company? While a reduced stake lowers financial exposure, control could still remain strong depending on the operating agreement. Influence isn’t solely determined by equity percentage but also by governance structures within the LLC. How are foreign governments reacting to the project? Some governments, including Pakistan, have cited Trump’s backing as a credibility marker. The project’s association with a sitting president may influence international perception and adoption. What are lawmakers concerned about with World Liberty’s foreign ties? Critics argue that partnerships with foreign-backed entities, especially in sensitive sectors like finance, may present ethics or national security risks when linked to a sitting president’s business interests.
Threshold
T$0.01665+1.71%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.655+2.37%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005332+0.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/20 04:45
Share
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016709-0.26%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Share
Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Coinbase says it helped the US Secret Service seize $225 million in crypto allegedly stolen by scammers, the largest crypto seizure in the agency’s history.
Everscale
EVER$0.00956+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 10:10
Share

Trending News

More

World Liberty Financial Ownership Shake-Up: Trump Family Cuts Stake During Stablecoin Push

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Coinbase claims ‘key role’ in Secret Service’s biggest-ever crypto seizure

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu