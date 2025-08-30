Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/30 03:13
Solana
SOL$203.18-5.31%

As of August 29, 2025, the price of Solana (SOL) stabilized at around $214.5, up nearly 5.5% from yesterday and nearly 50% year-to-date. Amidst the Federal Reserve’s easing signals and continued inflows of institutional funds, SOL surged 9.1% in a single day, surpassing Ethereum to become the most traded decentralized exchange (DEX) by trading volume, reaching $4.6 billion in 24-hour trading volume. This market performance has attracted increasing investor interest in how to generate stable daily cash flow during SOL’s upward trajectory, and the cloud mining contract model offered by BJMINING is proving to be the answer.

Solana’s New Value Amidst Market Turmoil

Solana is not only renowned for its high performance, but is also steadily becoming mainstream financial infrastructure. Data shows that institutions have accumulated approximately $1.7 billion in Solana assets, further driving market recognition of its long-term value. In this context, BJMINING uses cloud mining technology to help holders convert their assets into stable daily returns.

Advantages of BJMINING

As a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK and established in 2015, BJMINING currently operates 60 mining farms worldwide, deploying 1.2 million mining machines, covering more than 180 countries and regions, and has a total user base exceeding 5 million. The platform’s core advantages include:

  • Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost
  • No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation
  • Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest
  • Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly
  • Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining
  • Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance
  • Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns

Popular contract examples

Contract NameInvestmentthe termTotal Return
WhatsMiner M50S+$1002 days$100 + $6
WhatsMiner M60S++$6007 days$600 + $52.50
Avalon Miner A1566$1,20015 days$1,200 + $234
WhatsMiner M66S+$5,80030 days$5,800 + $2,610
Antminer L7

Antminer S21e XP Hyd

$12,000

$27,000

40 days

45 days

$12,000 + $8,160

$27,000 + $21,870

The platform also launched a variety of stable contracts, for details, please visit the BJMINING official website

User Voice

“I used to simply hold SOL until a friend recommended BJMINING. I first tried a $600 contract and saw my earnings credited to my account the same day. Now I’ve upgraded to a higher-tier contract, which gives me a stable daily income. This provides more peace of mind than simply waiting for the price to rise.” — An investor from Los Angeles

Looking to the future

As global policies become clearer and the pace of ETFs accelerates, the Solana ecosystem continues to expand. BJMINING will help investors enjoy stable daily cash flow returns amidst the Solana boom through its transparent revenue model and global deployment. Going forward, BJMINING plans to expand its green mining operations across Asia and the Middle East, empowering more users to join this passive income revolution.

Conclusion

If holding Solana represents confidence in the future, then generating a stable daily cash flow from Sol assets through BJMINING is an upgraded version of that confidence. BJMINING is helping global investors realize their vision of “no more idle assets, continuous income.”

For more information, please visit the official website: https://bjmining.com
or contact us via email: [email protected]

The post Earn SOL passive income every day: BJMINING helps investors seize the new opportunity of Solana at $214 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1031+9.89%
Everscale
EVER$0.01003+8.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731+5.94%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019157+2.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 03:14
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04882+14.49%
BULLS
BULLS$459.81--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00781+9.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Fed Cracks Down: U.S. Banks Can No Longer Block Crypto Over “Reputational Risk”—Now What?