Easy Money Era Ends – Here’s Why Tapzi Still Stands Out Crushing BlockchainFx and Remittix as The Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now

The corporate crypto treasury movement is entering a new phase, moving away from the “easy money” model that dominated the past five years. Coinbase Research describes this shift as a transition into a “player-versus-player” competitive environment, where companies must now prove execution capabilities rather than rely on scarcity premiums.

Public companies collectively hold more than 1 million Bitcoin, valued at $110 billion, while digital asset treasuries across 213 entities account for $215 billion. The model pioneered in 2020 by MicroStrategy, now rebranded as Strategy Inc., inspired dozens of imitators. Strategy itself reported $14.05 billion in unrealized gains in Q2 2025, leveraging convertible bonds and equity raises to acquire 638,460 BTC. Other firms, such as MARA Holdings (52,477 BTC), XXI (43,514 BTC), and Japan’s Metaplanet (targeting 210,000 BTC by 2027), followed similar approaches.

However, competitive pressure has eroded the market-to-net-asset premiums once enjoyed by early movers. Nasdaq has tightened requirements, mandating shareholder approvals for digital asset purchases, while Strategy faces class-action lawsuits and has abandoned its 2.5x threshold for stock sales due to funding strains.

Analysts warn that idle Bitcoin holdings no longer guarantee solvency, as rising interest rates magnify negative carry and dilute equity issuance. The “scarcity advantage” that rewarded first adopters has faded, leaving new entrants with slimmer margins for error.

This changing landscape underscores the need for companies and, by extension, investors to identify ecosystems with real-world utility rather than relying solely on accumulation.

From Accumulation to Execution: Why Utility Will Define the Next Phase

The “player-versus-player” era fundamentally alters the risk profile of corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Sentora Research cautions that holding Bitcoin without scalable strategies exposes companies to adverse credit cycles.

Unlike real estate, which generates cash flows, Bitcoin on balance sheets remains a non-yielding asset. Strategy finances its holdings with $3.7 billion in convertible bonds and $5.5 billion in perpetual preferred shares, while Metaplanet’s $1.45 billion stock sale highlights the ongoing dependence on equity raises.

Rising rates increase negative carry risks, while prolonged Bitcoin stagnation could weaken investor conviction. Glassnode’s James Check noted that the scarcity premium is gone, leaving firms to compete on positioning and execution. Analyst Ran Neuner further criticized many treasury firms as “exit vehicles for insiders,” allowing early holders to offload tokens to retail investors at inflated premiums.

The Financial Times reported that U.S.-listed companies raised $98.4 billion for crypto purchases in 2025, a significant jump from $33.6 billion raised by just 10 companies the year prior. Corporate Ethereum holdings reached $28 billion, while new treasuries began experimenting with Solana.

As the environment matures, differentiation is key. Coinbase Research emphasizes that success will depend on innovative execution rather than replication of MicroStrategy’s model. This broader shift from accumulation to utility-driven adoption mirrors the wider crypto market, where sustainable ecosystems stand out.

