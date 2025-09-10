EasyJet Billionaire Launches Bitcoin App With Uphold

EasyJet founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou launches easyBitcoin.app with Uphold support

New app makes it simple to buy and earn Bitcoin with rewards built into mobile use

Move signals growing Bitcoin validation from traditional entrepreneurs and brands

Billionaire entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, best known for founding EasyJet, has stepped into crypto with the launch of easyBitcoin.app. The new platform went live September 9 under the easyGroup brand and is powered by Uphold, a leading on-chain finance provider.

Aimed at Mainstream Bitcoin Adoption

Haji-Ioannou said easyBitcoin is designed to make it simple and affordable for everyday users to buy, hold, and earn Bitcoin directly from their mobile phones. The app includes reward features that let customers accumulate BTC whether they are purchasing or simply holding.

Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin called the partnership a way to reach people who know about Bitcoin but haven’t yet taken the step to invest, citing multiple earning channels as a differentiator.

Bitcoin Gains Validation From Traditional Entrepreneurs

The EasyJet founder’s latest approach to the cryptocurrency market has attracted significant interest from the crypto community, gaining approval across various quarters. Most users commenting on the issue on the social media platform X focused on how Haji-Ioannou’s latest move highlights the growing interest in cryptocurrency among big names.

One such commentator noted that the influx of traditional entrepreneurs into Bitcoin signals more than hype for the cryptocurrency. According to him, it speaks volumes about how the novel technology is gaining validation in the mainstream. Meanwhile, he clarified that empowerment does not stop in launching an exchange but extends to how people choose to use it.

