ECB leaves interest rates at 2% with Trump tariff threats leading uncertainty

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/11 21:08
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.763-1.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1259-3.00%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000099+26.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001989-0.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00629-1.87%

The ECB kept its key deposit rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, choosing to stand still for the second straight meeting. That decision was widely expected, with markets pricing in a 99% chance of no move.

But the reason it matters is what’s now surrounding the decision, and it’s not pretty. The euro zone is stuck in a slow-growth cycle, and Donald Trump’s trade war rerun is threatening to make things worse.

The last time the ECB adjusted rates was in June, when it finally eased off from last year’s all-time high of 4%. Now, with inflation sitting roughly at target, “around the 2% medium-term target,” as the bank said, there’s no immediate reason to panic.

But there’s also no clarity on what comes next. “The Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged,” the statement said. No forward guidance. No direction. Just data-watching and more waiting.

Trump’s threats shake economic outlook

The bigger problem is the chaos coming from outside Europe. The ECB made its decision while global uncertainty keeps building. Yes, inflation seems fine. But the rest of the economy? Not so much. The euro zone barely grew in Q2, just 0.1%, down from 0.6% the quarter before.

And while the ECB pretends it’s in control, growth is still being pulled down by forces far beyond its policy tools.

Europe and the U.S. signed a trade agreement in July, which slapped a 15% blanket tariff on EU exports heading to the U.S. That mostly helped sectors like pharma, but others (especially wine and spirits) were left hanging.

Then came Trump.

He threatened retaliation against the EU after Brussels hit Google with a $3.45 billion fine. Now markets are bracing for another round of tit-for-tat tariffs. And every new headline makes the ECB’s job harder.

So while the bank talks about inflation being stable, there’s more going on underneath. They’re not saying it outright, but the mood is tense. There’s no commitment to future hikes or cuts.

The approach is now officially “meeting-by-meeting,” which is central bank code for we have no clue what’s next. Add a strong euro and rising global competition, and suddenly this rate pause looks more like hesitation than strategy.

ECB staff raise growth forecast, tweak inflation path

What people really focused on Thursday wasn’t the rate decision; it was the projections and Lagarde’s press conference. And here’s what came out of that: inflation is expected to average 2.1% in 2025, then fall to 1.7% in 2026 and rise slightly to 1.9% in 2027.

That’s not far off from June’s forecast, which had 2% for 2025, 1.6% for 2026, and 2% for 2027. Not exactly a major change. Core inflation, which ignores food and energy, is seen holding steady at 2.4% this year, same as the previous projection.

On the growth side, the update was slightly more upbeat. The ECB now sees 1.2% growth in 2025, up from the 0.9% it expected in June. The 2026 outlook was pulled down to 1%. And for this year, Lagarde gave the clearest snapshot so far.

“The economy grew by 0.7% in cumulative terms over the first half of the year on account of the resilience in domestic demand,” she said.

But she wasn’t exactly cheerful about the months ahead. “Higher tariffs, a stronger euro and increased global competition are expected to hold growth back for the rest of the year,” Christine warned. Still, she added, “the effect of these headwinds on growth should fade next year.”

That’s the line they’re sticking with. Whether it holds or not is anyone’s guess.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09804-0.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

As the global asset tokenization wave sweeps across the world, Hong Kong is becoming a key testing ground for on-chain asset layout. According to PANews, many domestic companies holding physical assets have also heard the news and are seeking to put their assets on the chain for tokenized financing. The most common compliance solution is to confirm the ownership of domestic assets on the alliance chain, then set up a main body in Hong Kong to control domestic assets, and then issue tokens for financing. At present, Hong Kong's RWA industry is still crossing the river by feeling the stones.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01597-4.36%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000108-66.76%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002234-2.06%
Share
PANews2025/05/14 09:00
Share
a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Crypto venture capital firm a16z (Andreessen Horowitz) has regained control of its official X account after hackers briefly took it over to promote a fraudulent token. On June 18, 2025, the official X account of a16z was compromised, granting unauthorized…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01401-4.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0978+17.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:29
Share

Trending News

More

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Competition in blockchain in Hong Kong heats up, with giants such as JD.com and Ant accelerating the implementation of RWA in Hong Kong

a16z recovers X account after hack promoting fraudulent token

Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went