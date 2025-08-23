ECB: No final decision has yet been made on running a digital euro on public chains such as Ethereum

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Cailian Press, in response to previous news that European officials are now considering running a digital euro on public blockchains such as Ethereum or Solana, rather than the private blockchain previously expected to be adopted due to privacy considerations, the European Central Bank responded that since the passage of the US stablecoin bill, EU officials have been reconsidering the digital euro plan, and are considering different technologies in developing the digital euro - including centralization and decentralization, as well as distributed ledger technology. No final decision has been made on the matter yet.

