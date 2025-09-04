ECB President Calls for Stronger Regulation of Non-EU Stablecoins

TLDR

Christine Lagarde calls for stronger regulation of non-EU stablecoins.

ECB urges policymakers to address gaps in stablecoin oversight.

Lagarde emphasizes the need for robust equivalence regimes for stablecoin issuers.

EU investors should be able to redeem stablecoins at par value.

The US stablecoin regulations could impact the euro and EU financial stability.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has called for urgent action to regulate stablecoins issued beyond the European Union (EU). She emphasized the need for policymakers to address regulatory gaps, particularly for stablecoins issued by entities outside the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. Lagarde’s remarks were delivered at the ninth annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board.

The ECB president’s comments underline the growing concerns over the risks posed by non-EU stablecoins. Lagarde believes that the current regulatory landscape fails to account for the potential threats from such stablecoins operating in the EU. She stated that lawmakers must ensure adequate safeguards are in place to protect EU investors and financial systems.

EU Must Regulate Jointly Issued Stablecoins

The MiCA framework currently provides a comprehensive set of regulations for stablecoins within the EU. However, Lagarde noted that the framework does not fully address stablecoins jointly issued by EU and non-EU entities. She emphasized that the EU must step in to ensure these stablecoin issuers meet strict requirements before operating within the region.

According to Lagarde, stablecoin issuers outside the EU should not be allowed to operate in the EU unless they comply with “robust equivalence regimes.” These regimes should ensure that EU investors can always redeem their holdings at par value. Lagarde highlighted the importance of requiring issuers to back their stablecoins to avoid potential risks fully.

In her remarks, Lagarde also pointed out that the EU provides the safest environment for investors to redeem stablecoins during times of financial stress. However, she acknowledged that stablecoin reserves in the EU might not be sufficient to handle concentrated demand in case of a run. This issue, she stated, underscores the necessity of effective regulation.

Global Stablecoin Regulatory Landscape

The call for stronger regulation comes as the US pushes for stablecoin laws that may further benefit US-based stablecoin issuers. In July, the US Congress passed legislation establishing a stablecoin regulatory framework. This move could potentially strengthen the role of US-dollar-backed stablecoins in global markets.

ECB officials have expressed concerns over the potential impact of US regulations on the euro. Piero Cipollone, a member of the ECB executive board, warned that US policies could lead to further loss of euro deposits. He also raised concerns about the growing dominance of the US dollar in cross-border payments.

The global regulatory landscape for stablecoins is rapidly evolving. Meanwhile, China has also shown interest in a yuan-backed stablecoin, which could add to the competitive pressures on the euro. As the digital currency landscape continues to develop, Lagarde’s call for addressing regulatory gaps in non-EU stablecoins becomes more pressing.

