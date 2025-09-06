ECB Renews Digital Euro Pitch to Skeptical Lawmakers

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 04:49
Threshold
T$0,01601+%1,45
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016722+%1,68
Life Crypto
LIFE$0,00003778-%0,39
EPNS
PUSH$0,03675+%0,38
Core DAO
CORE$0,4199+%0,84

The European Central Bank (ECB) renewed its push to issue a digital euro, drawing pushback from EU lawmakers over privacy protections and potential risks to commercial banks.

ECB board member Piero Cipollone told a parliamentary economic committee on Thursday that a digital euro “will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions.”

Some parliamentarians pushed back over concerns that the digital currency wouldn’t protect user privacy, and that offering accounts backed by the central bank would undercut the private sector.

Legislation for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been before the European Parliament since 2023, and has faced delays amid political concerns and the 2024 elections.

Digital euro seen as fallback in crisis

The ECB’s Cipollone said the core of the bloc’s digital payment systems comes from non-EU providers, which could hinder the “capacity to act swiftly and independently — particularly in times of crisis.”

He pitched the digital euro as a fallback in cases of cyberattacks or network outages, and noted US efforts to promote dollar-backed stablecoins.

Source: ECB

Cipollone said a digital euro would “complement physical cash, which remains key for resilience and inclusion,” but added that digital payments are now “essential to daily life,” which the government is expected to ensure.

Lawmakers warn on privacy, risks to banks

Some lawmakers raised concerns about the privacy implications of a digital euro and the risk that EU citizens would choose to bank with the ECB over a commercial bank, as it would present a safer option.

On privacy, Cipollone stressed that the central bank “will not know anything about the payer and the payee” and that an offline solution for the digital currency “will be as good as cash in terms of preserving the privacy of the people.”

Pierre Pimpie of the right-wing Eurosceptic Patriots for Europe group said “accounts in private banks could be emptied” due to a digital euro and took issue with the ECB having control over setting a cap on user accounts, which he argued the bank could raise in a crisis.

Cipollone said the central bank’s cap would be set “on the basis of rigorous analysis” and added that if corporations and wealthy individuals “see a crisis in Europe, it will take them a second to buy a stablecoins denominated in a different currency.”

Related: ECB president calls to address risks from non-EU stablecoins

“The digital euro at that point would be the least of our problems,” he added.

ECB eyes 2026 law, rollout by 2029

Cipollone said the ECB was working under the assumption that digital euro legislation would be in place by the second quarter of 2026.

Three EU institutions must greenlight the digital euro, including the parliament, the European Commission and the European Council. Talks among them could take months.

After the law is passed, which could be as late as the middle of 2026, the ECB has to create and test the digital currency’s infrastructure, which could take up to three years, putting a potential launch around 2029 if no delays occur.

Magazine: Bitcoin is ‘funny internet money’ during a crisis: Tezos co-founder

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/digital-euro-ecb-lawmakers-privacy-risks?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0,011007+%0,19
Major
MAJOR$0,15848-%0,72
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0638+%1,94
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,35+%0,50
Xai
XAI$0,04669+%2,70
New XAI gork
GORK$0,009616+%6,65
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the Hong Kong Financial Times, the Hong Kong financial group Ed Financial announced that it has actively responded to the policy direction
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0875-%9,51
Allo
RWA$0,004638-%2,56
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:24
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Hong Kong Advent Finance plans to further expand RWA-related services

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before