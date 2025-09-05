ECB Says Digital Euro a Necessary Tool During Major Disruptions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 05:48
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016162-9.05%
Wink
LIKE$0.01099+0.11%
MAY
MAY$0.04228-0.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.15956+3.99%
RWAX
APP$0.002471-3.06%

A digital euro would be required to ensure users can still make payments during major outages, according to European Central Bank (ECB) board member Piero Cipollone.

A Eurozone central bank digital currency (CBDC) could provide business continuity in the event of a cyberattack on banks or other payment providers, Cipollone said at the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday.

“If a cyberattack caused the outage of a bank’s own app, but the bank’s backend services were still functioning, customers would still be able to access their accounts with that bank through the ECB’s digital euro app,” he said.

Furthermore, if a digtal euro app had offline functionality, it could provide a failsafe for users during a power outage that takes regular methods of payment offline.

“Cash is our only true fallback…but as society increasingly moves away from cash, and as cash itself may be difficult to access in emergencies, we need to complement it with a digital version,” Cipollone added.

The ECB, like its counterparts in almost every other economy around the world, has been exploring the possibilities of a digital version of its currency for a number of years.

Among their motivations are addressing the competition provided by stablecoins and non-bank payment services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and so on.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/04/digital-euro-a-necessary-tool-during-major-disruptions-says-ecb

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.15991+4.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Share
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09835-2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01767-21.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Share
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05951+26.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.010993--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets