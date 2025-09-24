The ECB could launch a digital euro in 2029 after eurozone finance chiefs agreed on customer holding limits, board member Piero Cipollone said.The ECB could launch a digital euro in 2029 after eurozone finance chiefs agreed on customer holding limits, board member Piero Cipollone said.

ECB Sees 2029 As Realistic Timeline For Digital Euro Launch, Says Cipollone

By: Coinstats
2025/09/24 11:04
The ECB could launch a digital euro in 2029 after eurozone finance chiefs agreed on customer holding limits, board member Piero Cipollone said.
