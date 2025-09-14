ECB to decide on next steps for CBDC next month

PANews reported on September 14 that according to Bitcoin News, the European Central Bank's Governing Council will decide on the next steps for CBDC after the preparatory phase ends next month. ECB President Lagarde urged EU governments to quickly establish a legislative framework for the introduction of a digital euro.
