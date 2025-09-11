ECB to hold rates as inflation cools, but easing still on the table

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 16:09
Threshold
T$0.01648+0.12%
Union
U$0.00965-0.92%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001737-0.91%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.813+0.07%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014532+0.76%

The ECB will keep interest rates unchanged this Thursday, according to Reuters, even as inflation across the 20-country euro zone slows to match the central bank’s 2% target.

But despite this hold, the possibility of further easing hasn’t been ruled out. Officials inside the ECB say they’re pausing, not stopping, while watching how things play out with U.S. trade policy, Germany’s fiscal push, and political chaos in France.

The bank had already cut its key rate in half this year, landing at 2% by June. Since then, it’s been in wait-and-see mode. Officials believe the economy is stable, not thriving, but not crashing either. Summer data gave no major surprises, just more time for policymakers to figure out what’s coming next.

They’re especially watching Donald Trump’s 15% tariffs on European goods, a spending spree from the German government, and rising bond yields in France triggered by political uncertainty.

Lagarde dodges details as last rate cut remains in play

ECB president Christine Lagarde is not expected to offer clarity about future interest rate decisions during her press conference on later today.

Her approach in July was to be, as she put it, “deliberately uninformative,” batting away every question about the direction of monetary policy. This time looks no different, because inflation is likely to fall below the 2% target next year, a development that keeps the idea of a final “insurance” cut on the table.

Analysts at HSBC wrote, “The risk of a more persistent inflation undershooting, which might become evident in December, when the ECB will be forecasting out to 2028, suggests a dovish bias.”

But it’s not a big debate. Policymakers are only discussing the possibility of one more cut. Most agree the major rate moves are done. The conversation now is about whether that last trim is needed, and when.

Traders are split, with a 50-60% chance of that final rate drop by spring. In contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve, under Trump’s leadership, is widely expected to lower rates six times before the end of next year. The ECB will announce its rate decision earlier in the day, at 1215 GMT.

Council split as trade tension and France raise risks

Inside the Governing Council, views on what to do next aren’t aligned. The hawks, the group that wants no more easing, argue that the euro zone has handled global headwinds better than expected.

They point to stronger industrial activity, higher German government spending, and steady consumer demand as proof that the economy is holding up. Even with Trump’s tariffs landing harder than forecasted, companies across the bloc have adjusted. A deal has been agreed, and that’s helped lower some of the uncertainty.

BNP Paribas said in a research note, “Our base case remains for the economy to remain resilient, as trade-induced uncertainty recedes and gives way to a more positive impulse from higher European defence and German infrastructure spending.”

But that’s just one side of the fight.

The doves, those pushing for another rate cut, say the tariffs haven’t fully filtered through the system yet, worried about what happens if growth slows and prices weaken right as inflation dips below target.

That could push firms to lock in lower prices and wages, which risks dragging the euro zone back into the kind of weak inflation environment seen before COVID-19. If people and businesses start believing prices will stay flat, that belief becomes hard to undo.

Another complication is the Fed’s expected rate cuts could lift the euro’s value, making imported goods cheaper and dragging inflation down further.

Then there’s France. A fresh political mess in Paris has pushed French bond yields sharply higher. That puts extra pressure on the ECB, especially since France’s economy is already weighed down by high public debt and weak growth.

While the bank does have tools to respond, they can only be used when borrowing costs rise in a way that’s “unwarranted and disorderly.” Right now, economists say that’s not the case. The problems in France are real, and that means the ECB has no easy excuse to intervene, at least not yet.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/ecb-to-hold-rates-as-inflation-cools/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Chainalysis’ latest preview of its 2025 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report highlights a major turning point for Sub-Saharan Africa’s crypto market. Between July 2024 and June 2025, the region received more than $205 billion in on-chain value. This 52% increase makes it the third-fastest-growing crypto economy worldwide, trailing only Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Despite being the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.10154-1.06%
Major
MAJOR$0.16232+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1+30.20%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 17:01
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

As the cryptocurrency market is currently at a critical juncture of renewed energy, everyone is looking to altcoins with high-growth potential. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Cardano (ADA) are the best bets as top choices. With its decentralized lending revolution and risk-optimized DeFi investment products, Mutuum Finance is quickly becoming one of the go-to options for […]
DeFi
DEFI$0.001706+1.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02682-2.43%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/11 17:30
Share
Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Draft guidance allows lower regulatory capital for permissionless blockchain assets with proper risk controls
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01497-25.15%
Share
Blockhead2025/09/11 16:49
Share

Trending News

More

Explosive 52% Surge: Sub-Saharan Africa’s Crypto Market Hits $205B Milestone

Best Altcoins to Buy Today: Top Choices for 20x Gains

Hong Kong Proposes Reduced Capital Requirements for Banks Holding Crypto Assets

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Figure prices IPO at $25 per share, expects to raise $787.5 million