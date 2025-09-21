ECB's Stournaras: Inflation is likely to be close to 2% in 2028

PANews reported on September 21 that according to Cailianshe, ECB board member Stournaras said that further interest rate cuts are not reasonable based on downside risks alone; major changes are needed before more actions will be taken; the inflation rate in 2028 is likely to be close to 2%, which is in a "good balance."
