ECM Blockchain Sets a Landmark as Bangladesh’s First Global Blockchain Project

The ECM Blockchain has set a new milestone as the first blockchain project initiated by Bangladeshi entrepreneur Tanvirul Islam Prince with global reach. Often described as Bangladesh’s 1st blockchain initiative on a global scale, ECM Blockchain is being developed as a next-generation distributed ledger network designed to deliver fast, low-cost, and scalable infrastructure for real-world applications. Unlike many pilot initiatives in the country, ECM Blockchain is preparing for a full mainnet launch in Q4 2025, supported by an ecosystem of live projects already in place.

Bangladesh’s Growing Role in the Global Tech Industry

Bangladesh has steadily built a reputation as a source of dynamic digital and technological talent. Over the past decade, the country has become one of the fastest-growing IT outsourcing hubs, with thousands of skilled developers, engineers, and digital professionals contributing to projects worldwide. Its young, tech-savvy population has embraced areas such as software development, fintech solutions, mobile applications, and digital entrepreneurship, earning recognition on the global stage.

Bangladesh has also seen several blockchain-related initiatives in recent years:

In August 2020 , Standard Chartered Bank executed the country’s first blockchain-based transaction – issuing a Letter of Credit (LC) for Viyellatex Ltd using the Contour blockchain network.

While these reflect Bangladesh’s interest in blockchain, they have largely been pilot projects, academic programs, or localized applications. None have yet positioned Bangladesh as a global player in blockchain technology.

The ECM Blockchain marks a turning point – standing as the first blockchain project from a Bangladeshi founder with true global reach, already deploying live projects and preparing to launch a full-scale blockchain network.

How ECM Blockchain Can Benefit Bangladesh

Though ECM Blockchain is designed as a global network, it also holds significant potential benefits for Bangladesh:

Trade & E-Commerce Integration – Helping Bangladeshi businesses adopt blockchain for secure digital transactions and expand globally.

– Helping Bangladeshi businesses adopt blockchain for secure digital transactions and expand globally. Supply Chain Transparency – Strengthening the country’s textile, agriculture, and export industries with traceable, tamper-proof records.

– Strengthening the country’s textile, agriculture, and export industries with traceable, tamper-proof records. Financial Inclusion – Providing SMEs and freelancers in Bangladesh with access to faster and lower-cost blockchain-based settlement systems.

– Providing SMEs and freelancers in Bangladesh with access to faster and lower-cost blockchain-based settlement systems. Skill Development – Creating opportunities for Bangladeshi developers to contribute to a cutting-edge blockchain network and grow expertise in Web3.

– Creating opportunities for Bangladeshi developers to contribute to a cutting-edge blockchain network and grow expertise in Web3. Potential Government Collaboration – Offering infrastructure for future pilots in trade documentation, logistics, or smart city solutions.

This positions ECM Blockchain not only as a global innovation but also as an enabler of Bangladesh’s digital transformation journey.

An Ecosystem With Global Intent

The ECM Blockchain is represented in the global blockchain industry through the ECM Ecosystem, a suite of interconnected projects that showcase its real-world utility. This ecosystem demonstrates how a Bangladeshi-founded blockchain can scale globally by powering diverse applications across finance, commerce, and digital innovation.

The ECM Ecosystem already includes live and operational projects, which prove the project’s delivery capability even before the blockchain mainnet launch:

MyCoinPoll – A blockchain startup launchpad connecting innovators with investors.

– A blockchain startup launchpad connecting innovators with investors. AndroMarkets – A forex brokerage integrated within the ecosystem.

In addition, several upcoming projects are positioned to expand ECM’s global reach:

bCoinMart – A next-generation crypto exchange.

– A next-generation crypto exchange. CryptoCoinEarning – A platform for crypto staking.

– A platform for crypto staking. Androverse – A metaverse economy.

All of these projects are designed to run on or integrate with the ECM Blockchain mainnet, scheduled for launch in Q4 2025. This combination of live applications and future projects positions ECM as one of the first blockchain networks from Bangladesh to demonstrate adoption and readiness on a global stage.

Supporting the ecosystem’s development, BlockVerse Solutions, a Bangladeshi-founded technology company headquartered in Dubai, provides the core technical support for ECM Blockchain – ensuring the network’s growth is backed by both local expertise and global infrastructure.

Security and Transparency

The ECM Blockchain is being developed with a focus on transparency, scalability, and security. Independent audits, milestone-based releases, and a robust consensus mechanism will ensure trust for enterprises, developers, and users. Its architecture is designed to support high transaction throughput, low latency, and reliable performance, making it suitable for applications ranging from e-commerce to supply chain and financial services.

ECM Coin and ICO

The ECM Coin will serve as the utility token for the ECM Blockchain and its ecosystem. The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is currently live, with 48 million tokens available at $1.20 each out of a total supply of 200 million ECM.

Proceeds will be directed toward the development of the ECM Blockchain, ecosystem expansion, and integrations across industries.

As cryptocurrency trading and ICOs are not permitted under current Bangladeshi regulations, the ECM ICO is being conducted internationally only, targeting global investors and markets outside Bangladesh.

Full ICO details, including tokenomics and roadmap, are available at ecmcoin.com. Investors can participate directly through mycoinpoll.com.

The ECM ICO is live now.

About ECM Blockchain

The ECM Blockchain is Bangladesh’s first blockchain project with global reach, developed with technical support from BlockVerse Solutions (Dubai HQ). Built as a Layer-2 (L2) based chain, it is designed to deliver low-cost and faster transactions, making it highly efficient for real-world applications. The blockchain powers an ecosystem of projects including MyCoinPoll, bCoinMart, AndroMarkets, CryptoCoinEarning, and Androverse, with a mainnet launch scheduled for Q4 2025.

