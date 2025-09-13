Ed Sheeran’s New Album Shoots Straight To No. 1

Ed Sheeran’s Play (Extended Edition) races to No. 1 on the U.K. iTunes Top Albums chart, while 16 tracks from the project appear on the songs list. NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Ed Sheeran performs on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2024 in Napa, California. (Photo by Dana Jacobs/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

This Friday (September 12), the just-started tracking week is all about Ed Sheeran in the United Kingdom. The singer-songwriter’s latest album Play becomes an instant bestseller, and all of the tunes from this era — including some only available on the special edition of the set — are performing well in the nation where the pop superstar is regarded as one of the most famous musicians of all time and one of the most successful.

Ed Sheeran’s Play Dominates

Sheeran’s new full-length Play (Extended Edition) easily conquers the iTunes Top Albums chart in the U.K. His project shot right to the summit, beating out several other new releases. The top 10 at the moment includes drops from artists like Little Mix singer Jade, Twenty One Pilots, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Phil Wickham.

16 Ed Sheeran Songs Chart Together

Seeing Ed Sheeran’s new album shoot straight to No. 1 isn’t unusual, and his appearances on the iTunes Top Songs chart in the same nation are perhaps even more impressive. 16 tracks from the English artist appear on the 200-spot roster, all of them featured on various versions of Play.

Ed Sheeran’s Songs Pack the iTunes List

“Sapphire” is the only Sheeran top 10 right now on the U.K.’s iTunes Top Songs chart, where it lives at No. 6. Several other tracks take up space inside the top 40, including “Azizam” at No. 21, the new single “Camera” at No. 26, as well as “Freedom” and “Wargame,” which quickly launch at Nos. 35 and 38, respectively.

Several other tracks sit just beneath that region, including “Regrets” and “Problems,” which will likely climb in the coming hours and currently land at Nos. 43 and 44, respectively.

“Azizam,” “Old Phone” and “Sapphire”

Sheeran has been promoting Play ever since the spring, when he delivered the lead single “Azizam.” Five promotional cuts have thus far been chosen, including “Old Phone,” “Sapphire,” “A Little More,” and now “Camera,” which only became available today when the album arrived in full.

Autumn Variations and The Mathematics Tour Collection

Play marks Sheeran’s first release since last September, when he dropped The Mathematics Tour Collection, a compilation of many of his biggest hits. His most recent full-length of original material, a folk project titled Autumn Variations, appeared in September 2023.