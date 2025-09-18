Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis

By: Coinstats
2025/09/18 18:36
  • Egrag Crypto forecasts XRP reaching $6 to $7 by November.
  • Fractal pattern analysis suggests a significant XRP price surge soon.
  • XRP poised for potential growth based on historical price patterns.

The cryptocurrency community is abuzz after renowned analyst Egrag Crypto shared an analysis suggesting that XRP could reach $6 to $7 by mid-November. This prediction is based on the study of a fractal pattern observed in XRP’s past price movements, which the analyst believes is likely to repeat itself in the coming months.


According to Egrag Crypto, the analysis hinges on fractal patterns, which are used in technical analysis to identify recurring market behavior. Using the past price charts of XRP, the expert has found a certain fractal that looks similar to the existing market structure.


The trend indicates that XRP will soon experience a great increase in price, and the asset will probably reach the $6 or $7 range in mid-November.


The chart shared by Egrag Crypto points to a rising trend line with several Fibonacci levels pointing to key support and resistance zones. This technical structure, along with the fractal pattern, is the foundation of the price forecast.


As XRP continues to follow the predicted trajectory, the analyst sees a strong possibility of it reaching new highs, especially if the fractal behaves as expected.


Also Read: Why XRP Price Remains Stagnant Despite Fed Rate Cut


Fractal Analysis: The Key to XRP’s Potential Surge

Fractals are a popular tool for market analysis, as they can reveal trends and potential price movements by identifying patterns in historical data. Egrag Crypto’s focus on a yellow fractal pattern in XRP’s price charts is central to the current forecast.


Having contrasted the market scenario at the current period and how it was at an earlier time, the analyst has indicated that XRP might revert to the same price scenario that occurred at a later cycle in the past.


Egrag Crypto’s forecast of $6 to $7 is based not just on the fractal pattern but also on broader market trends and technical indicators. The Fibonacci retracements and extensions will also give more insight into the price levels that are likely to be experienced in the coming few weeks.


With mid-November in sight, XRP investors and traders will be keeping a close eye on the market to see if Egrag Crypto’s analysis is true. If the price targets are reached, XRP could experience one of its most significant rallies in recent history.


Also Read: Top Investor Issues Advance Warning to XRP Holders – Beware of this Risk


The post Egrag Crypto: XRP Could be Around $6 or $7 by Mid-November Based on this Analysis appeared first on 36Crypto.

