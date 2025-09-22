EGT Announces Strategic Asian Tour to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Blockchain-Powered Sustainable Food Ecosystem

Singapore, September 19, 2025 — EGT (Eco Green Token), a revolutionary ecosystem for a fairer and more sustainable food system, today announced its mini-Asian tour, which includes participation in the renowned Token2049 Singapore and Korea Blockchain Week conferences. This tour marks a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy, aiming to connect with key investors, media, and a community of users passionate about the future of food.

EGT is pioneering a new era of food transparency through its innovative platform, which leverages blockchain and AI technologies. The company’s core technology, currently at the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) stage, uses sensors and robots to ensure end-to-end traceability of food products from farm to fork. Each item receives a unique digital identifier, creating an immutable record on the blockchain that provides consumers with unprecedented insight into the origin, quality, and journey of their food.

The company’s mobile application, a key component of the ecosystem, features a community marketplace where users can engage with the platform, reference products, share data, and earn EGT tokens as a reward. This model is designed to foster a global community dedicated to healthier, more transparent food systems, aligning with the exponential growth of the healthy and organic food market.

EGT’s initial target markets are Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America, where there is a growing consumer appetite for sustainable food practices and a readiness among producers to adopt new technologies. The EGT team, composed of experts in agriculture, biotech, blockchain, and AI, is uniquely positioned to drive this global shift.

EGT welcomes investors and partners to reach out during their Asian Tour in Korea and Singapore. A featured ‘Startup Partner’ of VCC Demo Day (Token2049 Singapore Edition) hosted by Paradise Capital, the core team of EGT is a partner sponsor of the private VC-Investor yacht event held just a day before Token2049 Singapore officially kicks off.

About EGT

EGT is a blockchain and AI-powered ecosystem committed to creating a fairer and more sustainable food system. By connecting producers and consumers with unparalleled transparency, EGT empowers individuals to make informed choices about what they eat while rewarding community engagement. The company’s technology ensures full traceability from farm to fork, contributing to a healthier planet and healthier communities.

