Eight Green Bay Packers That Will Be Sweating As Cutdown Day Arrives

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) will find out by Tuesday if he’s made the 53-man roster. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Green Bay Packers have tough roster decisions to make before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. cutdown deadline.

Here’s a look at a handful of players on the proverbial bubble and their thoughts as cutdown day approaches.

MECOLE HARDMAN, WR

The final wide receiver berth likely comes down to Hardman or Malik Heath.

Hardman had an up and down camp, but has six years of solid football on tape and helped Kansas City win three Super Bowls.

“I ain’t ever had to sweat it,” Hardman said after the Packers’ 20-7 win over Seattle on Satirday. “This is kind of the first one. But you know, everything always be different. Everything isn’t always the same every time. So, it might be new to me, but whatever God’s got for me, he’s got for me. So, I’m just waiting to see.”

DONOVAN JENNINGS, OL

Green Bay’s top seven offensive linemen are set. After that, it’s foggy due to Jacob Monk’s recent hamstring injury and Travis Glover recently going on injured reserve.

Jennings, who spent the 2024 season on the practice squad, played right guard with the No. 1 offensive line Saturday and held his own.

“I feel like I can always improve, but I feel like I’m definitely confident in what I put forth this camp,” Jennings said. “I felt like I showed the coaches what I’m able to do. I still have a lot to go. I still have a lot to learn. Still have a lot of football ahead of me. I can’t wait for hopefully this opportunity to just keep getting better and keep improving.”

KRISTIAN WELCH, LB

Most believed Welch, an Iola, Wis. native, had the team made last year, which didn’t happen.

Welch had another solid camp and brings tremendous value to special teams. The fifth linebacker job likely comes down to Welch and former first round draft pick Isaiah Simmons.

“I haven’t watched the tape from (the Seattle) game yet, but I think I played fast,” Welch said. “I think I did some good things. Certainly not perfect but I’m pretty happy with how things went. There’s always improvement and things to correct and stuff like that, but overall it was a fun training camp.”

BO MELTON, CB

Melton made a difficult switch from wide receiver to cornerback and did it better than most probably envisioned.

The Packers figure to keep five cornerbacks, and only the top three of Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Nate Hobbs appear set. Melton’s versatility and special teams skills are both assets.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting to make tons of plays,” Melton said recently. “I ain’t made a million of them, but I’ve made some plays. I was like, ‘OK,’ so I did surprise myself with the skills I brought to the table, I would say.”

NAZIR STACKHOUSE, DT

The Packers have had at least one undrafted rookie make the team every year since 2005. After a solid camp, Stackhouse (6-4, 327) stands a good chance of keeping that streak alive.

“At the end of the day, all I can do is be thankful for the opportunity,” Stackhouse said. “And (expletive), I feel like I did good. Not all games are going to be perfect. I’m just glad I was able to showcase my talents, showcase what I can provide for the team with the opportunities they gave me.”

KAMAL HADDEN, CB

Hadden spent most of the 2024 campaign on Green Bay’s practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games.

Hadden was injured for part of camp (hip) and struggled in the second preseason game against Indianapolis. Hadden finished strong, though, with a pair of passes defensed against Seattle.

“I think I just put on the tape a guy that can come in and play and compete, a guy that works his tail off and a young guy that can come in and it’s not a dip,” Hadden said. “A guy that can come in and hold his own and do whatever he need to do for the team. So hopefully that’s what they seen, too.”

MALIK HEATH, WR

Heath is a terrific blocker and had 25 catches in the last two seasons. But Heath has averaged just 8.9 yards per reception and doesn’t have the explosiveness some other receivers do.

“I think he’s done a really good job, especially mentally,” Packers wide receivers coach Jason Vrable said of Melton. “You talk about a guy who’s had to play in the games and take all the practice reps and hasn’t said a word or complained about it. I feel like maturity in the room, he’s done a great job taking every rep that he needs to.”

ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

Simmons, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, is a unique athlete with rare physical gifts. That hasn’t translated to the football field, though, which is why Simmons is on his third team in five years.

Simmons struggled in the preseason games, and the final linebacker spot likely comes down to him and Kristian Welch.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s been up to my standard,” Simmons said of his camp performance. “I just feel like I’ve been thinking too much instead of just being myself. Trying to play too perfect, as opposed to just playing. You know what I’m saying?”