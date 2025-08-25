El Salvador and SpaceX Boost Combined Bitcoin Holdings to $1.7 Billion

El Salvador has continued its incremental Bitcoin purchase program, adding eight coins since 17 August and raising its national stash to about 6,280 BTC, worth roughly $721 million at current market prices

El Salvador has continued its incremental Bitcoin purchase program, adding eight coins since 17 August and raising its national stash to about 6,280 BTC, worth roughly $721 million at current market prices. The accumulation aligns with President Nayib Bukele’s policy of buying one Bitcoin per day, introduced in late 2022.

Fresh industry data also indicate that Elon Musk’s SpaceX still holds more than 8,290 BTC, valued at approximately $953 million. The aerospace company first disclosed a Bitcoin position in 2023 filings and has kept the majority of those tokens on its balance sheet despite price swings.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.