El Salvador Buys 21 More Bitcoin After Gold Pivot

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 15:46
Threshold
T$0.01617+1.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,953.83+0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09897-2.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1204+1.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-12.01%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004369+1.08%

Key Takeaways

  • El Salvador sparked debate last week after buying $50 million of gold
  • The move enraged the Bitcoin community and undermined the country’s belief in the “digital gold” thesis
  • Now, President Nayib Bukele announced that the country has bought 21 more BTC for Bitcoin Day.

El Salvador just can’t stay out of the headlines. Last week, Crypto Twitter was buzzing about the country’s $50 million purchase of gold (and not in a good way). Now, just days after being at the wrath of Bitcoin maxis, El Salvador buys more Bitcoin.

Just in case the Bitcoin community wasn’t sure, President Nayib Bukele reconfirmed the country’s commitment to digital gold.

He has announced that El Salvador has bought another 21 BTC for “Bitcoin Day,.” This update has received immense traction and appreciation from the Bitcoin community on X.

El Salvador Shocks Crypto Twitter with Gold Purchase

For years, Bukele has delighted in his role as Bitcoin’s unofficial sovereign mascot. From posting about Bitcoin buys to declaring himself the “Dictator of El Salvador” in jest, he has consistently painted a picture of a future where Bitcoin underpins El Salvador’s economic destiny.

That’s why last week’s announcement shocked the community, rather than hearing “El Salvador buys more Bitcoin.”

El Salvador bought more gold. Not just a few bars, either. The postage stamp-sized Central American country sank a whopping $50 million into gold.

The purchase marked the country’s first gold purchase in 35 years, increasing its holdings by almost a third. For a nation trying to diversify reserves and build credibility with traditional financial institutions like the IMF, gold made strategic sense.

At the time of the purchase, gold was already enjoying a meteoric run. Spot prices had surged to an all-time high above $3,600 an ounce, propelled by jittery global markets, weakening fiat currencies, and mounting geopolitical uncertainty.

Everyone from central banks to hedge funds, and even Tether, was piling in. Data showed that China and Poland were adding to their reserves, alongside Turkey and India. In addition, the World Gold Council even reported that net central bank purchases had reached levels not seen in over half a century.

For Bukele, dipping a toe (or, more precisely, wading in chest-deep) wasn’t just about chasing a rising asset. It positioned El Salvador alongside heavyweight players and gave the impression its fiscal strategy wasn’t limited to the experimental world of crypto. But that nuance was largely lost on Bitcoiners.

Bitcoin Maxis See Betrayal

The backlash of the gold bet was immediate and loud. The Bitcoin community, long enamored with Bukele’s unapologetic embrace of the cryptocurrency, accused him of hedging his bets in the most traditional (and to them, uninspired) way imaginable.

On X, Bitcoin advocates decried the move as “selling out” and likened it to abandoning first principles. Self-proclaimed “Bitcoin Chief HODLer” Carl B Menger commented:

For many in the Bitcoin space, gold represents the old world order that Bitcoin was invented to displace. Gold cannot be sent across borders in minutes, cannot be programmed, and cannot exist outside physical custody.

And yet here was the sovereign state held up as Bitcoin’s greatest triumph, choosing to buy into it (at record highs, no less).

El Salvador Buys More Bitcoin

Then, just as quickly as the uproar ignited, El Salvador buys more Bitcoin. Over the weekend, Bukele revealed that El Salvador had bought 21 more Bitcoin. The number itself was symbolic: 21 million is the capped supply of Bitcoin, the figure central to its scarcity model.

El Salvador Buys Bitcoin | Source: Nayib Bukele, X

By snagging 21 coins, El Salvador sent a pointed reminder that Bitcoin is still at the heart of its strategy, whatever headlines gold might be generating.

While 21 BTC pales in comparison to the nation’s total reported stash of over 5,000 coins, it was enough to reignite enthusiasm among the faithful.

To some, this was Bukele’s way of appeasing critics while signaling a balancing act between tradition and innovation. To others, the timing felt like political theater.

It doesn’t hurt that Bitcoin prices had cooled slightly from a recent rally, offering the president a perfect chance to stage another “buy the dip” moment.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/08/el-salvador-buys-21-more-bitcoin-after-gold-pivot/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06146+1.05%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003515-1.62%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004463-0.44%
Share
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Share
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015924-12.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Share
Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, Bitcoin has long since transcended mere nascent digital currency and has become a crucial component of global asset allocation. Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, limited supply, and inflation resistance have garnered the attention of individual investors, institutional funds, and even governments worldwide. Investing in Bitcoin is not just about following a trend; it’s also about foresight and strategizing about the future economic landscape. Bitcoin’s future potential With the continued maturity of blockchain technology, the improvement of the global financial ecosystem, and the gradual standardization of digital asset regulations in various countries, Bitcoin’s market potential continues to be unleashed. It is increasingly being viewed as “digital gold,” not only serving as a robust anti-inflation tool but also demonstrating unique value in payments and cross-border transactions. Seizing this window of opportunity for Bitcoin’s development means seizing the initiative for future wealth growth. Cloud Mining: A Low-Threshold Entry into the Digital Currency World Traditional mining has a very high barrier to entry—it requires purchasing expensive mining machines, paying hefty electricity bills, building a mining farm, and professional operation and maintenance. For most ordinary investors, the difficulty and cost are prohibitive. TALL Miner offers investors a low-barrier, flexible, and controllable entry point. TALL Miner: A secure and transparent cloud mining option TALL Miner is committed to creating a secure, transparent, and easy-to-use cloud computing platform for users, allowing ordinary investors to easily participate in digital currency mining. Core advantages: No hardware investment required: Participate in mining by renting cloud computing power, eliminating the need to build your own mining farm. Easy operation: Register for a platform account, select a contract plan, and start mining with one click. Transparent returns: The system distributes returns based on your invested computing power, with real-time monitoring and clear settlement. Zero-barrier bonus: Register and receive a $15 trial credit, making it easy for even beginners to get started. Flexible and efficient: Choose from a variety of contract plans, allowing investors to adjust their strategies at any time based on their budget and needs. TALL Miner has designed a variety of flexible contract packages: Why choose TALL Miner? Lower costs: Eliminate equipment, maintenance, and electricity costs. Safety and reliability: The platform provides multiple security mechanisms to ensure transparency of computing power and returns. Flexibility and diversity: Short-term trial contracts and long-term stable returns are available to meet the needs of different investors. Compliance assurance: Strict adherence to relevant regulations ensures the security of user assets. With Bitcoin’s continued strength and the rise of the digital economy, cloud mining offers investors an easier and more transparent way to increase their wealth. As a professional cloud mining platform, TALL Miner is becoming the preferred choice of more and more investors for its security, convenience, and flexibility. If you’re looking to seize this new wave of digital economic opportunities, TALL Miner is your ideal partner for entering the world of Bitcoin. To learn more, please visit the official TALL Miner website:http://tallive.com TALL miner APP download link: https://talldl.com/tallminer Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining appeared first on 36Crypto.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.13+0.96%
RealLink
REAL$0.06146+1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01698+0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:11
Share

Trending News

More

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming