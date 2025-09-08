El Salvador Commemorates Bitcoin Law Anniversary With 21 BTC Purchase ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 20:14
Union
U$0.00986-11.41%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,143.07+0.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09906-1.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01628-3.75%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004386+0.55%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

El Salvador acquired 21 BTC, worth approximately $2.3 million, in celebration of the fourth anniversary of its historic Bitcoin law, according to President Nayib Bukele.

The purchase is a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million capped supply and continues the Central American nation’s reserve-building plan despite tensions with the International Monetary Fund.

El Salvador Scoops More BTC To Celebrate Anniversary 

“Buying 21 bitcoin for Bitcoin Day,” President Nayib Bukele wrote in a Sunday X post. El Salvador was celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the law that made it the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar, in September 2021.

With the latest Bitcoin purchase, El Salvador currently holds around 6,313 BTC, worth around $701 million at current prices, according to data from the nation’s National Bitcoin Office.

El Salvador’s latest Bitcoin buy came about a week after its Bitcoin office moved the country’s entire reserve out of a single wallet and redistributed it across 14 addresses as an added security measure against potential quantum computing threats. Each address will hold no more than 500 BTC, a limit meant to reduce the potential damage if any one of them were ever compromised.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Since March of last year, El Salvador has continued to purchase 1 BTC per day, data indicates. The daily buys are in apparent contradiction with a July official statement submitted to the IMF by El Salvador’s central bank president and finance minister, which confirmed that the country’s public sector halted BTC acquisitions in February as required under their $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a supranational financial institution.

As part of the deal, the Salvadoran government scaled back its ambitious Bitcoin Law to make merchant acceptance no longer mandatory while retaining the flagship cryptocurrency as legal tender. The government also agreed to wind down its Chivo Bitcoin wallet, which registered limited use among citizens.

Despite El Salvador’s 4-year Bitcoin experiment yielding mixed results, the country’s total holdings still place it among the largest sovereign Bitcoin stashes.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/el-salvador-commemorates-bitcoin-law-anniversary-with-21-btc-purchase/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

In 2025, more UFC fans are betting with crypto than ever. Discover the top 5 sportsbooks offering Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin UFC betting with fast payouts, no KYC, and instant play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04301+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09899-1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/08 20:18
Share
Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

PANews reported on September 8th, according to CoinDesk, that Nasdaq is seeking to bring stocks to the blockchain space, filing an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday, hoping to obtain approval to proceed with the plan. This comes as other securities industry institutions are scrambling towards the same goal of asset tokenization. In its application, Nasdaq stated: "Nasdaq believes that markets can adopt tokenization technology while still providing the benefits and protections of a national market system, and that tokenized assets should be traded in regulated markets, including national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and broker-dealers regulated by the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority." Nasdaq stated that it will treat this business like regular stock transactions, and the clearing and settlement of token transactions will be handled through the Depository Trust Company. Investors who purchase these tokens will receive all the rights of the underlying shares, including voting and liquidation rights.
Union
U$0.00987-11.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004828+2.30%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.00149-0.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:03
Share
MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

PANews reported on September 8 that the decentralized RWA trading platform MyStonks has completed a comprehensive security audit conducted by blockchain security agency CertiK, aiming to focus on assessing the security and robustness of its smart contracts and core architecture. The relevant report has been made public on the CertiK official website. In addition, the MyStonks team revealed that in order to further strengthen the security of user assets and transactions, it is currently cooperating with other third-party security auditing agencies to conduct multi-level and continuous security verification and auditing work.
Core DAO
CORE$0.437+2.36%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005098-2.56%
Multichain
MULTI$0.05733-5.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 20:22
Share

Trending News

More

More UFC Fans Are Turning to Crypto Sportsbooks in 2025: Top 5 Platforms [Fast, Private, Instant Play]

Nasdaq seeks SEC approval for stock tokenization

MyStonks Completes Comprehensive Security Audit by CertiK

Kazakhstan's president proposes establishing a national digital asset fund to accumulate strategic cryptocurrency reserves

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year