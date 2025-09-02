El Salvador Is Turning Its Capital Into the World’s First Bitcoin Citywide Festival

Bitcoin

This November, San Salvador will transform into the epicenter of Bitcoin culture as El Salvador prepares to host Bitcoin Histórico, the first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference in the world.

The event, scheduled for November 12–13, is designed to be more than a tech gathering—it’s being framed as a cultural milestone and a showcase of how Bitcoin can shape nations.

A City-Wide Experience

Instead of a single convention center, the entire Centro Histórico will act as the venue. The National Palace will house keynote speeches, while giant LED screens will broadcast talks across Plaza Gerardo Barrios. Side events are spread across the National Library and the National Theater, blending historical architecture with modern debates on the future of money.

Organizers say the goal is to create an immersive experience that connects finance, culture, and national identity. Early-bird tickets are being sold exclusively in Bitcoin, underscoring the country’s commitment to its legal tender experiment before fiat options open later this fall.

The Voices Shaping Bitcoin’s Future

The guest list is stacked with influential names: Ricardo Salinas, one of Mexico’s wealthiest entrepreneurs; Jeff Booth, the author known for exploring deflationary economics; and Lightning pioneer Jack Mallers. Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert will also take the stage, joined by respected developers and entrepreneurs like Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, and Darin Feinstein.

Politics and Bitcoin Intertwined

The conference coincides with a new chapter for President Nayib Bukele. Following constitutional changes that extended presidential terms and permitted indefinite re-election, Bukele now has an even stronger mandate to push his Bitcoin agenda. Since 2021, his government has accumulated more than 6,200 BTC and promoted Bitcoin as a tool for financial sovereignty.

Critics warn of risks tied to volatility, but supporters see Bukele’s extended presidency as a guarantee of policy continuity—something that could cement El Salvador’s role as Bitcoin’s proving ground.

Beyond Economics

While investment and regulation are central topics, organizers emphasize broader themes: renewable energy integration, cultural renewal, and financial inclusion. For developing economies, the event is pitched as a blueprint for using cryptocurrency to accelerate growth.

With general access priced at $350 and VIP passes at $2,100, attendees will gain not only entry to historic venues but also access to exclusive networking with the industry’s most outspoken Bitcoiners.

If successful, Bitcoin Histórico won’t just be another conference—it could mark the moment El Salvador rebranded itself from a small Central American nation into Bitcoin’s global capital.

