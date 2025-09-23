TLDR El Salvador transferred $678 million worth of Bitcoin into 14 separate wallets to enhance security. The move involved approximately 6,274 BTC, with each wallet capped at 500 BTC. The decision was made to mitigate potential risks posed by future quantum computing advancements. The National Bitcoin Office confirmed that the redistribution aims to protect Bitcoin [...] The post El Salvador Moves $678M in Bitcoin to 14 Wallets Amid Quantum Fears appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR El Salvador transferred $678 million worth of Bitcoin into 14 separate wallets to enhance security. The move involved approximately 6,274 BTC, with each wallet capped at 500 BTC. The decision was made to mitigate potential risks posed by future quantum computing advancements. The National Bitcoin Office confirmed that the redistribution aims to protect Bitcoin [...] The post El Salvador Moves $678M in Bitcoin to 14 Wallets Amid Quantum Fears appeared first on CoinCentral.

El Salvador Moves $678M in Bitcoin to 14 Wallets Amid Quantum Fears

By: Coincentral
2025/09/23 23:30
TLDR

  • El Salvador transferred $678 million worth of Bitcoin into 14 separate wallets to enhance security.
  • The move involved approximately 6,274 BTC, with each wallet capped at 500 BTC.
  • The decision was made to mitigate potential risks posed by future quantum computing advancements.
  • The National Bitcoin Office confirmed that the redistribution aims to protect Bitcoin holdings from quantum attacks.
  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve was previously stored in a single address, leaving it vulnerable to hacks.

El Salvador transferred $678 million worth of Bitcoin into 14 separate wallets in August. The transaction involved approximately 6,274 BTC, which were split into smaller amounts, each capped at 500 BTC. This transfer comes amid growing concerns about potential threats from quantum computing.

Reducing Exposure to Quantum Computing Threats

El Salvador’s government took the step of redistributing its Bitcoin holdings to reduce exposure to quantum computing risks. The National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) confirmed that the funds were moved to multiple wallets for security. The decision was based on the potential long-term risks posed by quantum computing, which could one day undermine the security of the Bitcoin blockchain.

Quantum computing could, in theory, break the cryptographic systems that secure Bitcoin transactions. Mathematician Peter Shor’s algorithm, developed in 1994, could potentially allow quantum computers to crack encryption methods like the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). While no quantum computer has achieved this yet, the ONBTC stated that splitting the Bitcoin into smaller amounts minimizes the impact of such a risk.

BTC Security and Quantum Computing Concerns

Experts acknowledge that the threat of quantum computers breaking Bitcoin’s security is far from immediate. A quantum computer would need to run Shor’s algorithm to derive private keys from public keys. However, this is not possible with current quantum technology.

Project Eleven, a quantum research company, estimated that over 6.6 million BTC could be at risk if quantum computers reach the necessary capabilities. Despite these concerns, the company stated that no existing quantum machine has been able to crack even basic encryption. As of now, experts agree that quantum computing threats to Bitcoin are decades away, if they emerge at all.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Holdings and International Relations

El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings have been a subject of international attention, particularly following its adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. In 2023, the country secured a $1.4 billion funding deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF deal included terms that required El Salvador to scale back some of its Bitcoin initiatives, though the government resisted these provisions.

President Nayib Bukele’s government has been steadfast in its commitment to using Bitcoin as legal tender despite external pressure. El Salvador’s decision to split its Bitcoin reserves shows a proactive approach to securing its holdings. This move may also signal the government’s intent to continue using Bitcoin in the future without facing the potential risks of cyber threats.

Bitcoin’s Future and Potential for Upgrades

Bitcoin’s blockchain could be upgraded to adopt quantum-resistant cryptographic standards long before quantum computing poses a serious threat. Experts believe that the Bitcoin network can adapt through software and hardware upgrades, as seen in other technological sectors. Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin advocate, emphasized that Bitcoin could withstand quantum threats with proper updates to its infrastructure.

Though the threat of quantum computing remains distant, El Salvador’s decision reflects its forward-thinking approach to securing Bitcoin assets. The country continues to lead in adopting Bitcoin in innovative ways, addressing risks even before they fully materialize. 

