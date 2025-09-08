El Salvador Purchases 21 Bitcoin Despite IMF Loan Agreement Restrictions

By: Coincentral
2025/09/08 15:37
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14623-3.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.67%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00434+0.20%
Particl
PART$0.1984+7.70%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00683-3.12%

TLDR

  • El Salvador celebrated the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 more Bitcoin
  • The country now holds 6,313 Bitcoin worth over $700 million in its national reserve
  • El Salvador repealed its Bitcoin legal tender requirement and agreed to stop buying Bitcoin as part of a $1.4 billion IMF loan deal
  • Despite the IMF agreement, El Salvador continues purchasing 1 Bitcoin daily since March 2024
  • The government has certified 80,000 public servants in Bitcoin and runs public education programs

El Salvador purchased 21 Bitcoin on September 7 to mark the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law. President Nayib Bukele confirmed the symbolic purchase through the country’s Bitcoin Office.

The purchase brings El Salvador’s total Bitcoin holdings to 6,313 Bitcoin. At current prices, this reserve is valued at over $700 million according to government figures.

The 21 Bitcoin purchase references Bitcoin’s maximum supply of 21 million coins. This continues El Salvador’s strategy of building Bitcoin reserves through regular purchases.

Data shows El Salvador has been buying 1 Bitcoin per day since March 2024. The country maintains this buying schedule despite international pressure to stop.

IMF Loan Creates Complications

El Salvador signed a $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund in December 2024. The deal requires the government to stop voluntary Bitcoin purchases using public funds.

The IMF published a report in July confirming El Salvador has not purchased new Bitcoin since signing the loan agreement. However, the recent purchase appears to contradict this commitment.

As part of the IMF deal, El Salvador repealed its Bitcoin legal tender law. The new law makes Bitcoin acceptance voluntary for merchants while keeping Bitcoin as legal tender.

The government also agreed to reduce support for its Chivo Bitcoin wallet. The wallet saw limited adoption among El Salvador’s residents during its operation.

El Salvador must comply with IMF conditions to receive future loan disbursements through 2027. The organization will conduct regular reviews of the country’s compliance.

Bitcoin Education and Security Measures

The Bitcoin Office reports that 80,000 public servants have received Bitcoin certification as of 2025. The government runs several public Bitcoin and artificial intelligence education programs.

Last month, El Salvador moved its Bitcoin holdings across multiple wallet addresses. Each new address holds a maximum of 500 Bitcoin to reduce quantum computing risks.

The government published the new wallet addresses on a public dashboard for transparency. This allows independent verification of the country’s Bitcoin holdings.

Critics argue that El Salvador’s Bitcoin policies benefit the government more than average citizens. Some say more education is needed for local population adoption rather than focusing on government and corporate use.

An IMF report estimated El Salvador spent about $300 million on Bitcoin purchases since 2021. The fund calculated more than $400 million in unrealized gains at current Bitcoin prices.

El Salvador became the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021. The law aimed to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs for citizens.

The country’s Bitcoin experiment has produced mixed results over four years. Limited disclosure prevents full independent assessment of the portfolio’s performance according to the IMF.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin holdings place it among the largest sovereign Bitcoin reserves globally. The country holds more Bitcoin than other nations experimenting with mining-backed strategies.

The post El Salvador Purchases 21 Bitcoin Despite IMF Loan Agreement Restrictions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethereum’s stablecoin supply surged to a record $165 billion after $5 billion in weekly inflows, cementing its RWA market dominance. Ethereum added around $5 billion in new stablecoins over the past week, pushing the total supply of stablecoins on the network to an all-time high. The stablecoin supply on Ethereum has more than doubled since January 2024 and has reached an all-time high of $165 billion, Token Terminal reported on Sunday. Figures vary slightly depending on the data provider, as RWA.xyz reports a total of $158.5 billion in Ethereum-based stablecoins, which is also an all-time high, giving the network a commanding market share of 57%. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+2.29%
Allo
RWA$0.004587-1.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 14:06
Share
Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

PANews reported on September 8 that according to official news from Ethena Labs, it has made a strategic investment of millions of dollars in Based, an important participant in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and reached a partnership. This partnership will promote the adoption of USDe, USDtb, and other unreleased Ethena products on Hyperliquid. Furthermore, Based plans to support USDe and USDtb as payment options on its debit card and embed savings functionality to further expand product use cases. Notably, this investment will exclusively benefit sENA token holders, with future sENA stakers receiving exclusive Based Points rewards. It is reported that Based is the largest builder code platform in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, accounting for approximately 7% of the current perpetual contract trading volume.
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0006-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01291+2.29%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13579-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 15:13
Share
Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

TLDR Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs experienced their fifth consecutive day of outflows, losing $952 million over the period The outflows contrast with Bitcoin ETFs which saw $246.4 million in net inflows during the same week Ether price rose more than 16% in the past month, driven partly by the GENIUS Act passage Technical analysis shows [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09932-1.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02489+2.80%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03616+0.75%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/08 15:32
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum added $1B of stablecoins almost every day last week

Ethena Labs strategically invests millions of dollars to advance the USDDe and USDtb ecosystems

Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers