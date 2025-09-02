El Salvador to Host First Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Conference

El Salvador is preparing to host the world’s first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference, set for November 12–13, 2025, in San Salvador’s historic center. The event, branded Bitcoin Histórico, will be staged by the National Bitcoin Office and is being described as a “testament to an extraordinary moment in history.”

Global leaders and thinkers converge in San Salvador

The announcement has sparked global interest, reinforcing El Salvador’s reputation as a pioneer in digital currency. The nation, which made headlines in 2021 as the first to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, is now doubling down with an event designed to showcase Bitcoin’s role in financial freedom, cultural rebirth, and monetary sovereignty.

“Bitcoin Histórico brings together the world’s leading minds to explore the future of money, culture, and civilization,” the organizers said via an official press release. Tickets are already on sale, with early bird options priced in Bitcoin only, before fiat payments are added later in September.

The two-day event will transform Centro Histórico into a hub of ideas, debates, and cultural exchange. The main stage will be hosted at the National Palace, with keynote addresses broadcast on giant LED screens at Plaza Gerardo Barrios. Additional panels and workshops will run at the National Library (BINAES) and National Theater.

Prominent speakers already confirmed include billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, Lightning Network builder Jack Mallers, as well as industry figures like Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, Darin Feinstein, and Lina Seiche.

Bukele’s extended presidency strengthens Bitcoin ambitions

The conference comes at a time of major political change in El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele has secured another term following a recent constitutional reform that extends presidential terms from five to six years and allows indefinite re-election. Theruling New Ideas party pushed through the reform with a 57-3 vote, despite criticism from opposition lawmakers and rights groups.

Bukele, one of Bitcoin’s most vocal global advocates, now has the political space to continue El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin strategy. Since spearheading the move to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in 2021, his administration has built a daily accumulation plan, recently confirming holdings of more than 6,200 BTC.

The El Salvador Bitcoin Conference is widely viewed as a bold attempt to write the next chapter in Bitcoin’s adoption story. the government’s plans, framing it as a milestone for digital currencies and a blueprint for other nations.

The agenda is expected to cover regulation, infrastructure, energy use, and Bitcoin’s role in financial inclusion. Attendees will also discuss challenges such as price volatility and the need for broader public education.

“This isn’t just a conference. This is a testament to an extraordinary moment in history.” The Bitcoin New stated. For developing nations in particular, the outcomes could provide a practical case study in using cryptocurrency to spur economic development.

Tickets for Bitcoin Histórico are priced at $350 for general access and $2,100 for the Genesis Crown Pass, which includes VIP seating inside the National Palace, private networking with keynote speakers, and exclusive merchandise.

Price outlook and global impact for Bitcoin

The significance of this conference goes beyond its venue. Analysts suggest that Bitcoin’s price could be indirectly affected by the heightened visibility and legitimacy such a government-sponsored event provides. Historical trends show that policy-driven announcements often influence market sentiment.

Crypto traders are watching closely to see whether other nations may follow El Salvador’s lead. If Bitcoin Histórico sparks serious policy debates abroad, it could add momentum to institutional adoption and fuel demand.

The conference may also offer fresh insights into how El Salvador itself is managing Bitcoin integration in its economy, including lessons learned since 2021. Analysts expect the government to present updates on infrastructure projects and the Bitcoin treasury strategy, offering data that could shape investor expectations.

By positioning itself as the global stage for Bitcoin discourse, El Salvador could push BTC further into mainstream finance. For investors, the event is a reminder of how state-level initiatives may play an outsized role in shaping price trends and adoption patterns in the coming years

Coingape Staff CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.