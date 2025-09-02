El Salvador to Host World’s First Government-Sponsored Bitcoin Conference

El Salvador will host the world’s first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference in November 2025. The event will take place in the heart of San Salvador’s historic center, from November 12 to 13, and will be branded as Bitcoin Histórico.
El Salvador has gained global recognition as a leader in digital currency. In 2021, it became the first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Now, the government is reinforcing its position by hosting Bitcoin Histórico, an event focused on Bitcoin’s role in financial freedom.
The National Bitcoin Office is organizing the two-day event. It will feature global experts discussing Bitcoin’s impact on culture, economy, and governance. The Bitcoin Office stated, “Bitcoin Histórico brings together the world’s leading minds to explore the future of money.”
The conference will take place in San Salvador’s Centro Histórico, transforming the area into a hub of innovation. The National Palace will host the main stage, and keynote speeches will be broadcast on giant LED screens at Plaza Gerardo Barrios.
Bitcoin Histórico has already confirmed a range of prominent speakers. Billionaire businessman Ricardo Salinas, author Jeff Booth, and Bitcoin advocates Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are among them. Other confirmed speakers include Jack Mallers, Pierre Rochard, Jimmy Song, Darin Feinstein, and Lina Seiche.
The event will feature panels and workshops on topics such as regulation, infrastructure, energy use, and financial inclusion. Organizers emphasize Bitcoin’s potential to drive economic development, especially in developing nations. Attendees will discuss the challenges of Bitcoin’s price volatility and the need for greater public education.
Tickets for the event are priced at $350 for general access. The Genesis Crown Pass, priced at $2,100, offers VIP seating, private networking, and exclusive merchandise. Tickets are available for purchase in Bitcoin, with fiat payment options being introduced later in September.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin strategy remains strong under President Nayib Bukele. Bukele has secured a second term following a controversial constitutional reform. His administration continues to build on its Bitcoin adoption plans, which include daily Bitcoin accumulation.
The Bitcoin conference will mark another milestone in El Salvador’s journey to becoming a Bitcoin hub. The event aligns with the country’s long-term vision of using Bitcoin to foster economic independence. As the world’s first government-sponsored Bitcoin conference, Bitcoin Histórico will highlight El Salvador’s commitment to digital currencies.
