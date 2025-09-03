Electric Capital, Paradigm lead $40 million investment into institutional Ethereum advocacy group Etherealize

By: Coinstats
2025/09/03 22:12
Etherealize is an institution-focused advocacy and development group led by former EF developer Danny Ryan and Wall Street trader Vivek Raman.

