Eleven Music API Revolutionizes Music Creation with AI

Eleven Music API enables rapid, customized music production for creative, commercial, and enterprise needs, generating over 1 million songs since launch, according to Eleven Labs.











Eleven Labs has announced the availability of its Eleven Music API, a cutting-edge tool designed to revolutionize music production through artificial intelligence. This API allows users to generate high-quality music tracks using simple text prompts, catering to a wide array of creative, commercial, and enterprise needs. Since its inception, the platform has facilitated the creation of over 1 million songs, according to Eleven Labs.

Features and Capabilities

The Eleven Music API offers a variety of customizable features, including the ability to create vocal or instrumental tracks in any genre, and to adjust track length, structure, and language. Such flexibility allows creators to produce music tailored specifically to their projects in a matter of seconds.

Commercial Applications

The API is designed to support extensive commercial use, having been developed in collaboration with labels, publishers, and artists. It is particularly suited for building applications across the media and entertainment sectors, such as personalized meditations, video game soundtracks, and AI-generated advertisements. Certain applications, such as those for film and television, require an Enterprise plan.

Industry Adoption

Leading enterprises have already integrated Eleven Music into their operations. VEED, a digital video editing platform, uses AI to create custom background music that aligns with video content, analyzing transcripts to ensure the music matches the video’s subject and tone.

Additionally, AMP, a global creative agency, has incorporated Eleven Music into its Sonic Hub to enhance services for brands, agencies, and creators. Michele Arnese, Founder & Global CEO of AMP, highlighted the transformative impact of this integration, stating that it sets a new industry benchmark in AI music creation.

Moreover, Hedra Labs employs Eleven Music to create original music videos and animate avatars with singing voices, showcasing the API’s versatility and creative potential.

