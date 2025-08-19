‘Elio’ Is Now Streaming—How To Watch The New Pixar Film At Home

Elio (2025) Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Missed Elio in theaters? Now’s your chance to see the interstellar Pixar adventure at home. The animated feature is now available for streaming two months after its theatrical release. Read on to find out how to purchase or rent the family-friendly film for your next movie night.

Elio follows the story of an 11-year-old orphan, Elio, who feels so alone that his biggest wish is to be abducted by aliens. Living with his aunt, Tía Olga, the boy’s journey unexpectedly brings him face-to-face with galactic creatures — and far more responsibility than he ever imagined.

“Elio, an underdog with an active imagination, finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide,” the synopsis reads. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, he starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens while discovering who he’s truly meant to be.”

Unfortunately, Elio turned out to be a meteor-sized box office flop, making its digital and eventual Disney+ release even more critical to the studio. The film grossed $147 million worldwide against a reported budget of $150 million, earning just $72 million in domestic sales, according to Box Office Mojo.

Despite Elio’s disappointment in theaters, the film resonated strongly with those who saw it. Moviegoers and critics alike gave the animated adventure high marks, with the movie earning a solid 83% critics score and an impressive 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ready to stream Pixar’s new animated sci-fi film Elio? Here’s everything to know about its digital release and when it could arrive on Disney+.

How To Watch Elio At Home

Elio is currently available to stream on video-on-demand platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Fandango at Home. You can purchase Elio for $29.99 or rent the film for $24.99. For rentals, you have 30 days to start watching the video and 48 hours to finish once started.

When Will Elio Be Released on Blu-ray and DVD?

The latest Pixar film will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 9.

The digital and Blu-ray versions of Elio will have hours of exclusive bonus content, including stronautic and artistic featurettes plus a gag reel, deleted scenes, and a peek at Pixar’s Easter Egg inclusions, according to a press release.

Additionally, the 4K UHD will be available in a collectible limited edition SteelBook® with astronomically appealing artwork and packaging.

Check out the full list of bonus features below:

Inside the Communiverse: The World and Characters of Elio – Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio‘s universe.

– Launch behind the scenes with the cast and crew to get an in-depth look at the design and development of our meteoric main characters, as well as the making of all the celestial environments that make up Elio‘s universe. Out of This World: An Astro Q&A – Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it’s important to study space.

– Calling all space enthusiasts! Voice actors Yonas Kibreab (Elio) and Remy Edgerly (Glordon) meet with a real-life astronaut to discuss space travel, possible alien life on other planets, and why it’s important to study space. Astronomic Art Class: Ooooo and Glordon – Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film’s interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon.

– Join Nicolle Castro, the lead story artist, as she shares her role on the film and guides viewers through drawing a couple of the film’s interstellar characters, Ooooo and Glordon. Extraterrestrial Easter Eggs and Fun Facts – Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts.

– Uncover the references and characters from some of your favorite Pixar films hidden throughout Elio, along with other fun facts. Galactic Gag Reel – Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar’s Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs.

– Discover the fun inside the recording booth with the starry voice actors from Disney and Pixar’s Elio as they bring their characters to life with some entertaining laughs. Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut:

– Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut: Bike Chase

Garden Party

Carver Legend

Questa’s Second Test

Home Visit

Note: Bonus features may vary by product and retailer

Which Streaming Service Will Elio Land On?

Elio is a Pixar Animation Studios film, meaning it will eventually be available to stream on Disney+.

When Will Elio Be Available to Stream on Disney+?

Elio will likely arrive on the platform three to four months after its theatrical premiere, which would be sometime around late September or October.

For comparison, the blockbuster live-action Lilo & Stitch will stream on Disney+ in early September, exactly four months after its theatrical debut. Moana, which premiered in theaters in November 2024, arrived on Disney+ in March 2025 — just over three months later. 2024’s Mufasa: The Lion King had a slightly shorter theatrical window of 96 days, but still appeared on Disney+ more than three months after its release.

Stay tuned to learn when Elio will be streaming on Disney+.

Check out the official trailer for the movie below.