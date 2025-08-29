Eliza Labs Takes Legal Action Against Elon Musk’s X Over Alleged Fraud

Eliza Labs, an AI software company, has filed a lawsuit against X Corp, alleging unfair practices. The company claims that Elon Musk’s social media platform used its monopoly power to suspend Eliza’s account. This came after X allegedly extracted valuable information from the AI firm, only to launch competing AI products.
In the court filing, Eliza Labs and its founder, Shaw Walters, accused X of suspending their accounts without warning. The lawsuit claims there was no legitimate reason for the suspension.
According to the filing, X began pushing Eliza to purchase an expensive “Enterprise License” just before the account removal.
The plaintiffs argue that X’s actions were part of a larger, coordinated effort to stifle competition. They claim that Elon Musk’s platform sought to restrain the development of AI agents on X. Eliza alleges that X attempted to steal technical intelligence from their open-source software. The firm believes the suspension of their account was a deliberate, fraudulent move to gain an unfair advantage.
Eliza Labs, valued at $2.5 billion, is known for creating the elizaOS open-source protocol. In April, it launched a no-code AI agent platform to allow users to develop advanced AI agents. The company now seeks legal redress for what it describes as an abuse of power by Elon Musk’s X.
