Elizabeth Warren Slams Trump’s WLFI Venture as ‘Corruption’

Senator Elizabeth Warren has continued her ongoing criticism of Donald Trump, expressing her disdain over the family’s crypto activities.

Summary Elizabeth Warren calls Trump’s WLFI venture “corruption” in response to his family’s crypto fortune of $5 billion.

WLFI’s price has continued to fluctuate, with the market cap currently at $5.61 billion.

Warren recently criticized the current crypto regulations, calling them ineffective and accusing them of benefiting Trump’s business interests.

Democrat member and representative of the state of Massachusetts, Senator Elizabeth Warren, has criticized the Trump family’s involvement in the newly launched World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token. In a September 2 X post, Warren slammed the venture, describing it as “corruption, plain and simple.”

The latest comment from Warren follows the recent trading debut of WLFI, a Trump-backed cryptocurrency, which briefly pushed the family’s stake including more than 22 billion tokens held through DT Marks DEFI LLC to a paper value of over $5 billion. This marked the biggest single-day jump in the family’s fortune and at its peak, made WLFI the family’s most valuable asset, surpassing even their long-standing real estate portfolio.

However, the multi-billion-dollar valuation is not entirely real money, as it is based on WLFI’s price surge from at launch to $0.46. The figure has also since dropped due to the token’s volatile price movement. Despite an initial surge on Monday, WLFI has been struggling in the past two days, as buying pressure faded and the market showed increasing signs of sell-offs, pushing its value to a low of $0.20.

While it briefly climbed to $0.24 on Tuesday, the token could not hold the upward trend, and the price soon dipped again. At the time of writing, WLFI trades at $0.22, a 5% drop on the day, with its market cap hovering around $5.61 billion.

Elizabeth Warren’s continued criticism of Trump’s crypto ventures

This is not the first time Senator Warren has expressed concerns about Trump’s crypto-related ventures. She has long been a vocal critic of crypto and has consistently criticized Trump’s involvement in the industry. Warren previously raised alarms over proposed crypto regulations like the GENIUS stablecoin act and the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, calling them too lenient.

“We need strong crypto regulation, not an industry giveaway that puts our economy at risk and supercharges President Trump’s corruption,” Warren said in an earlier statement. She emphasized the need for robust regulation and went so far as to call for bans on elected officials from trading or engaging in crypto businesses, citing Trump’s ties to the industry.

Meanwhile, Warren’s criticism is not just focused on WLFI but the broader influence of crypto on U.S. politics. She warned that ineffective regulations would allow politicians, like Trump, to profit off their industry connections, resulting in conflicts of interest that could distort the market.

The senator is not the only one to express concerns regarding Trump’s involvement in crypto. Her sentiments have been shared by other influential figures, who also warn that his dual roles in politics and crypto-related ventures could manipulate the market.

However, the White House has dismissed these concerns, noting that the president’s business ventures and political activities are separate, and that no conflicts of interest are present.