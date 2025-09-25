Elliptic secures strategic investment from HSBC

Elliptic, the blockchain analytics firm, has secured a strategic investment from HSBC, bringing its globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) backing to four. The deal extends a trend of large banks gaining exposure to digital asset compliance tools as regulatory oversight increases.

The fresh capital comes with a new addition to Elliptic’s board of directors in the person of Richard May, group head of financial crime at HSBC’s corporate and institutional banking division.

Elliptic adds to growing roster of big bank backers

Founded in 2013, Elliptic provides blockchain data and intelligence services to financial institutions, governments, and crypto exchanges, many of which use it for compliance and risk management purposes, and also for blockchain infrastructure needs, among other use cases.

By adding HSBC to its investor roster, Elliptic can now claim the backing of four G-SIBs: JPMorgan Chase, Santander, Wells Fargo, and HSBC.

“For over a decade, we’ve anticipated the enterprise adoption of digital assets and have invested in the robustness, scale, and compliance capabilities required by global financial institutions,” said Elliptic chief executive officer Simone Maini. “This is validation of our vision and strategy and the market’s growing needs.”

HSBC’s May said the decision reflected the rising need for visibility into digital asset flows as banks and regulators contend with the growth of crypto markets. “With the rapid evolution of digital assets and currencies, mitigating financial crime risks has never been more important,” he said. “Elliptic’s solution provides HSBC with greater transparency, helping to meet rising regulatory expectations and industry standards.”

HSBC sees strategic fit with banking’s compliance agenda

Maini said, “Elliptic offers a platform proven to meet these institutions’ enterprise-grade requirements — reliably and at scale. We are delighted that HSBC is partnering with us as part of their commitment to digital assets.”

She highlighted the importance of May’s appointment to the board, saying he brings a “360-degree perspective from both banking and government,” and she believes it’s going to have a massive influence on the board, which, according to her, had previously lacked a senior practitioner in financial crime compliance.

The tie-up comes as banks ramp up oversight of stablecoins, tokenized assets, and digital payments.

Earlier this year, Elliptic launched an Issuer Due Diligence tool to help institutions assess wallet risks before holding stablecoin reserves. Demand for such products is growing as regulators put in place rules on reserve management, redemption mechanisms, and anti-money laundering obligations.

Elliptic is also pursuing an AI-driven roadmap, having launched a compliance copilot designed to speed onboarding of banks entering crypto. The company has pledged to expand blockchain coverage as well.

The HSBC deal is expected to accelerate hiring and global expansion, positioning Elliptic to meet rising demand for advanced compliance technology as digital assets become more embedded in mainstream finance.

Other opportunities in the blockchain analytics market

Industry observers say Elliptic’s endorsement by four G-SIBs signals that blockchain analytics is no longer a niche function but a cornerstone of digital finance infrastructure.

The recent investments, especially by big players in the global finance and banking scene, show the importance of accurate, real-time analysis and also show other stakeholders that there’s a ready market in that field.

As expected, competition among analytics providers is intensifying, and with this announcement, it’s going to increase, as firms like Chainalysis and TRM Labs, among others, vie for market share.

Nevertheless, Elliptic’s ability to attract repeat investment from global banks highlights its positioning as a trusted counterparty.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.